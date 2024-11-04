INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Kamala Harris Had a Sassy 4-Word Response After Reporter Mistakenly Called Her ‘Madam President’

By Shraddha
Published on : 14:30 PST, Nov 4, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris answers questions during a moderated conversation with members of the National Association of Black Journalists on September 17, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Cover Image Source: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris showed her true confidence at a news briefing in Milwaukee recently when she took a moment to correct a reporter who accidentally called her "Madam President." The Democratic nominee casually remarked, "Vice President. Three days," before adding, "But I appreciate that." That was all it took for everyone to be captivated by her wit; the reporter in question even predicted that this interaction would 'go viral.'

 

The moment occurred during an extensive press conference where Harris addressed various critical campaign issues. Recent Real Clear Politics polls indicate that she and Donald Trump are in a very close race, thus the pressure is on. Across the nation, Trump is only 0.3 points ahead. The situation is similar in the battleground states, where Trump leads by a narrow margin in a few crucial areas.

 

Harris discussed her goals for American manufacturing throughout the briefing, highlighting how they differed from her opponent's previous proposals. "Donald Trump, when he was president, lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs. We have created over 700,000 new manufacturing jobs," she emphasized. The Vice President also talked about her economic plans and how they focus on making things more affordable. "I know the cost of groceries is too high still, everyone knows it," Harris acknowledged, sharing her plan to put a stop to corporate price gouging on groceries for the first time ever across the nation, as per The White House.

 

Furthermore, she proposed various innovative measures, such as providing a $25,000 down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. Moreover, in order to give families $6,000 for their child's first year, she also wants to increase the Child Tax Credit. When asked about her faith's role, Harris offered a thoughtful perspective on leadership. "My faith and my belief in God tells me that we all must think about our lives through our ability to do good works," she reflected, adding that true leadership is defined not "based on who you beat down, but based on who you lift up."

 

As the campaign came to a close over the final weekend, both candidates really stepped up their efforts throughout the Sun Belt states. The enthusiasm and difficulties that accompany such events were evident during Harris' rally in Atlanta. Some supporters needed medical assistance since they were feeling the heat as she was speaking to the crowd. She paused several times during her speech because of this and added, "It's hot out here Atlanta."

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Harrisburg International Airport to attend a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm on October 30, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at Harrisburg International Airport on October 30, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In the final days, her campaign is making every effort to engage voters. During NFL games, they intend to show a daring two-minute advertisement. One of the most important games is the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon showed a lot of confidence during a recent press call. She said, "If you can hear the joy in my voice it is because we are in GOTV weekend," as per WOWT.

