Kamala Harris Had a Sassy 4-Word Response After Reporter Mistakenly Called Her ‘Madam President’

Vice President Kamala Harris showed her true confidence at a news briefing in Milwaukee recently when she took a moment to correct a reporter who accidentally called her "Madam President." The Democratic nominee casually remarked, "Vice President. Three days," before adding, "But I appreciate that." That was all it took for everyone to be captivated by her wit; the reporter in question even predicted that this interaction would 'go viral.'

“Not for 3 days,” Harris says when accidentally called “Madame President” pic.twitter.com/guXkbfgaqp — Geoff Earle (@GeoffEarle) November 2, 2024

The moment occurred during an extensive press conference where Harris addressed various critical campaign issues. Recent Real Clear Politics polls indicate that she and Donald Trump are in a very close race, thus the pressure is on. Across the nation, Trump is only 0.3 points ahead. The situation is similar in the battleground states, where Trump leads by a narrow margin in a few crucial areas.

In a recent North Carolina poll by Rasmussen, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris with 50% to 47%. RealClearPolitics shows Trump with a slim advantage of 1.5 points. This is notable, as Biden narrowly won the state in 2020 by just 0.3%, while Trump had a 1.8% lead in 2016. With 16… — National Women's Unity Organization (@rastriyemahila1) November 4, 2024

Harris discussed her goals for American manufacturing throughout the briefing, highlighting how they differed from her opponent's previous proposals. "Donald Trump, when he was president, lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs. We have created over 700,000 new manufacturing jobs," she emphasized. The Vice President also talked about her economic plans and how they focus on making things more affordable. "I know the cost of groceries is too high still, everyone knows it," Harris acknowledged, sharing her plan to put a stop to corporate price gouging on groceries for the first time ever across the nation, as per The White House.

Furthermore, she proposed various innovative measures, such as providing a $25,000 down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. Moreover, in order to give families $6,000 for their child's first year, she also wants to increase the Child Tax Credit. When asked about her faith's role, Harris offered a thoughtful perspective on leadership. "My faith and my belief in God tells me that we all must think about our lives through our ability to do good works," she reflected, adding that true leadership is defined not "based on who you beat down, but based on who you lift up."

My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today. pic.twitter.com/nGZtvz2Php — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 2, 2024

As the campaign came to a close over the final weekend, both candidates really stepped up their efforts throughout the Sun Belt states. The enthusiasm and difficulties that accompany such events were evident during Harris' rally in Atlanta. Some supporters needed medical assistance since they were feeling the heat as she was speaking to the crowd. She paused several times during her speech because of this and added, "It's hot out here Atlanta."

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at Harrisburg International Airport on October 30, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In the final days, her campaign is making every effort to engage voters. During NFL games, they intend to show a daring two-minute advertisement. One of the most important games is the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon showed a lot of confidence during a recent press call. She said, "If you can hear the joy in my voice it is because we are in GOTV weekend," as per WOWT.