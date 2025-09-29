Kamala Harris’ Four-Word Comment on Donald Trump Is the Ultimate Proof She’s Staying in the Fight

Kamala Harris is making it clear she has no plans to fade quietly from the political stage. The former vice president lost her bid for the White House in 2024. She has ruled out a run for California governor in 2026. What she hasn’t ruled out is continuing to hammer Donald Trump.

Harris delivered one of her sharpest rebukes yet during the Phoenix Awards Dinner for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Speaking about the stakes of the 2026 midterms, she described Trump as an “unchecked, incompetent, unhinged president.” The remarks came just days after she had already targeted Trump’s insecurities in an interview on MSNBC.

The criticism is right at a time when Trump himself has been escalating his own attacks. In the space of less than two weeks this September, the president lashed out at ABC after the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The comeback ignited controversy after Kimmel was suspended over his remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death. Trump also blasted the United Nations, and complained about a malfunctioning escalator and teleprompter. In addition, he issued a message to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as well. He asked her to take action against critics such as ex-FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. He also called for troops to be sent into Portland, Oregon, in response to protests over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Former VP Kamala Harris calls President Trump “incompetent” and “unhinged” to cheers at the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards. pic.twitter.com/Zphu4ff2B9 — Misha O’Neal (@ONeal2024) September 28, 2025

Harris’s speech got massive attention online. Social media users seized on her sharp description of Trump, with some suggesting it could be a signal of future political ambitions. Others said they were simply inspired by her directness.

But Harris’s remarks were not only about Trump. She used the platform to press Democrats to avoid waiting for one individual to carry the party and urged collective leadership instead. The comments were a clear contrast to the MAGA movement’s focus on a single figurehead, even as some Trump supporters continue to push for him to run again in 2028, despite constitutional limits that prevent him from serving a third term.

The evening was more than a political address. Harris was honored with both the CBC Board Chair Award and the CBC Body Award, which recognizes contributions to advancing policy and opportunities for the Black community, according to Vogue. She attended with her husband, Doug Emhoff. She donned a sequined gown by American designer Sergio Hudson.

The event was a reminder to Harris’s ongoing visibility in national politics, even as her next moves are uncertain. What is clear is that her willingness to confront Trump has not dimmed since leaving the campaign trail.