Kamala Harris Calls Trump a ‘Risk for America'— Using His Own Videos to Make Her Point at Rally

At a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Vice President Kamala Harris took a bold and unusual approach, showcasing her prosecutorial skills by using Donald Trump’s own words against him. Before unveiling a damning montage of clips, Harris addressed the crowd, setting the stage for what was to come. Harris remarked, “Listen to his words, he tells us who he is, and he tells us what he would do if he’s elected president. So, here tonight I will show you one example of Donald Trump’s worldview and intentions. Please roll the clip.” Harris continued, “After all these years we know who Donald Trump is. He is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself...”

.⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ takes the rare step of playing clips from Donald Trump’s rallies and interviews to underscore her argument that he is dangerous for the United States. pic.twitter.com/ERkrklvuon — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 15, 2024

Netizens were quick to share their reactions. One user wrote, "Not gonna lie. I’m big scared. Where is the line on who Trump is going after? All of us who don’t support him? Is the military coming to my door to exercise my right to free speech? For casting a vote that is not for him?" Another X user wrote, "#Trump's own words reveal his dangerous mindset—labeling fellow Americans as the 'enemy within' simply for opposing him. He talks of using violence and military force to suppress dissent. This is not the rhetoric of a leader who values democracy, but of someone who seeks absolute power, no matter the cost." In agreement, another user tweeted, "These are the words of a fascist who will lead America to ruin if given the chance." Other X users remarked, "It’s getting scary to see people still support Trump. It’s everything they claim to be against."

Vice President Harris plays a montage of Trump calling to deploy the military on Americans who don’t support him: “A second Trump term is a huge risk for America. He is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power and control over your lives” pic.twitter.com/BtnTTfiMT4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

As per RawStory, Harris shocked the audience, revealing a montage of Trump’s speeches and interviews in which he repeatedly warned the ‘enemy within.’ The first clip dated October 12 captured Trump stating, “The worst people are the enemy from within,” a phrase he repeated across various rallies. The audience gasped as the clips painted a picture of a leader who viewed dissent as a threat. Harris claimed that Trump tells us what he will do ‘if he is elected president.’ After the clips ended, the crowd erupted in boos, to which Harris responded, “So, you heard his words coming from him. He’s talking about the enemy within Pennsylvania – he’s talking about the enemy within our country Pennsylvania.”

As per HuffPost, she highlighted that Trump’s rhetoric targeted everyone who didn’t support him, including journalists, election officials, and judges. Harris further warned, “It’s a serious issue. He is saying that he would use the military to go after them. Think about this.” The rally, and Harris’ unique use of Trump’s own statements, ignited immediate reactions across social media. Harris’ message was clear—a second Trump term would pose an unprecedented risk to the country. She argued that Trump’s increasingly authoritarian tone, especially his willingness to brand his adversaries as ‘the enemy,’ threatened the very foundations of democracy. “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power,” Harris said.

To further drive her point home, Harris’ campaign released a new ad titled The Enemy Within, featuring some of Trump’s most recent remarks. The ad included testimonials from two former members of Trump’s administration, Olivia Troye and Kevin Carroll, who echoed Harris' concerns. Troye recalled a chilling moment when Trump suggested shooting people in the streets, while Carroll warned that a second term would be marked by even worse behavior, with "no guardrails."