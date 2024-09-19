Kamala Harris Blames Trump for Women’s Deaths in Abortion Access Debate: "Women Are Bleeding Out"

Abortion is set to be a major issue in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have both shared their perspectives on abortion constantly. They have also shared what might happen to abortion access if they win. Trump remains a staunch opponent of abortion rights, while Harris has pointed the finger at Trump. She accused him of being the reason for women’s deaths due to restricted access to abortion care since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Angela Weiss

According to the reports, it was revealed that in Georgia, at least two women died because of the inability to seek an abortion. In her argument, Harris spoke about the Amber Nicole Thurman case, who allegedly died in 2022 after a Georgia hospital left her to suffer severe complications that arose from having a medication abortion. She said, “This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school. This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down.” She added, “In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans are preventing doctors from providing basic medical care."

Harris continued, "Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again. Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions.” Trump’s stance on abortion has fluctuated throughout his campaign, causing frustration among social conservatives and anti-abortion advocates who are pushing for a national ban. He addressed the issue again in April of this year.

He said, "My view is now that we have an abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land." Meanwhile, this issue also took center stage during the first—and possibly the only—presidential debate between Harris and Trump on September 10. Harris said, "Understand, if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban." Trump responded, "It's a lie. I'm not signing a ban, and there's no reason to sign a ban."

At least two women in Georgia died because they could not access abortion care since Roe v. Wade fell two years ago, ProPublica reported. Charge Trump and the neanderthal republicans who did this. — Fran (@FraninLasVegas) September 17, 2024

As reported by CBS News, he added, "We've gotten what everybody wanted, Democrats, Republicans, and everybody else, and every legal scholar wanted it to be brought back into the states." As the debate moderator Linsey Davis questioned if he would veto a national abortion ban, Trump brushed it off and did not give a straight answer. This hesitation was immediately criticized by the conservatives. On the other hand, Harris presented abortion rights as the main focus throughout her campaign, pointing at the Republican nominee as a direct perpetrator of over 20 states’ abortion bans, referring to them as Trump's abortion bans during her speeches. Her campaign website also insists that the candidate will prevent the enforcement of a national abortion ban on being elected.