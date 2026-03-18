Kaitlan Collins Praised for Oscars Style While Clash With Leavitt Continues

Karoline Leavitt has always struggled to maintain a cordial relationship with CNN, especially with their anchor, Kaitlan Collins. While their interaction gets heated with each other, the netizens decided to defend the CNN anchor as she shared her look for this year’s Oscars.

On March 17, 2026, Kaitlan Collins took to Instagram, sharing her simple yet elegant look. She wore a bold, body-hugging orange dress, covered in gold metal flowers with simple jewelry and matching sandals with a tiny gold clutch, and slicked-back hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins)

She shared photos of her look and the Academy Awards ceremony with the caption, “The Marty Supreme color scheme.” The comment section of the post was flooded with warm and supportive comments, complimenting her look. One commented, “Jaw on the floor, golden goddess.” A user wrote, “Kaitlan, the fiercest and most beautiful.”

User wrote, “Somewhere @karolineleavitt is scrolling through these elegant photos while she consumes a pint of Ben & Jerry’s (ironically, Americone Dream is her favorite) and slowly cries herself to sleep…” Another joked, “Should we tag Trump to show the smile?” Lastly, a fan used expletives directed at Leavitt and wrote: “You are great at your job – stand up for yourself always, we are with ya.”

Kaitlan Collins has been a target of the Republicans. In early February 2026, during the press briefing, President Donald Trump criticized her reporting style. According to The Guardian, he criticized her, calling her the “worst reporter,” adding that he has never seen her smile. He remarked, “I’ve known you for ten years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

However, she protested, saying that she was asking him about the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Trump’s cabinet members supported his statement, including JD Vance, who discussed the topic on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast, asserting that while he understands she takes her job seriously, she does not have to be antagonistic. He joked that if Kaitlan Collins takes everything too seriously, she might suffer from a heart attack.

However, he believed that her hostility stemmed from political bias, and her actions made it evident. Vance suggested that if journalists showcased a wider range of emotions, people would trust them more, but if they act angry every time, they will call them “fake.”

KAITLAN COLLINS: I have a follow up on something you just said. KAROLINE LEAVITT: Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow up question. pic.twitter.com/gA24tRQ1SH — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 26, 2025

Karoline Leavitt also joined the attack earlier this month, blasting Collins for asking her about the Pentagon, lambasting media coverage of the deaths of six U.S. personnel. According to reports from The Hill, Collins asked whether it is the position of the administration to cover the deaths of the U.S. personnel.

The White House spokesperson sternly responded, “No.” She added, “It’s the position of this administration that the press should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is doing to,” referring to Iran. Collins asked about Pete Hegseth’s comment about the media making President Trump look bad.

Leavitt replied:

“That’s not what he said, and that’s not what he meant, and you know it. The press does only want to make the president look bad. That’s an objective fact. Especially you and especially CNN.”

While the CNN anchor tried to reason, Leavitt was not having it, criticising the channel for showcasing an overwhelmingly negative image of the POTUS. Nevertheless, Collins is thriving as the public showers her with compliments for her journalism.