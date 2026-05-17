Niall Horan Reveals Unexpected Reason Why He Won’t Attend Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s Wedding

In what might be a disheartening revelation to One Direction fans, Niall Horan said that he won’t be attending former bandmate Harry Styles‘ wedding with Zoë Kravitz.

It has been a decade since the former boy band One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016. Despite years having passed since the breakup, 1D fans have continued to hope for a reunion.

Speaking of which, Horan was recently faced with the question most fans wanted to ask: would he be attending Harry Styles’ wedding with his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz? His response was not what fans would typically expect.

Horan recently appeared on the New Zealand radio show The Edge NZ. During the interview, which was released on Wednesday, May 13, the singer-songwriter casually revealed that he would be attending a few friends’ weddings in the near future.

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“I’ve got a couple of weddings that I’m going to, coming up. We all love a wedding. A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that’s gonna be very fun,” he told co-hosts Ollie Miles and Lucy Maynard.

Following his remarks, the co-hosts questioned him about the timing of the weddings and asked him if they would involve “old people [he] used to work with,” referring to his former bandmate, Styles.

Picking up on the hint, Horan responded by laughing and shut down the speculation right away. “Oh, right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine.” “I am not going, if that’s what you’re asking,” he continued, adding, “I’m a busy man.”

The clip from the interview was widely circulated online, gaining traction from social media users and fans in no time.

Many netizens believed Horan was referring to Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated wedding with Travis Kelce, not Styles’ nuptials with Kravitz.

“I don’t think he was thinking of Harry but Taylor tbh,” one user wrote. Another echoed the same thought, adding, “I think Niall though they meant Taylor.” Someone else commented, “This is from Taylor’s wedding. It happened before Harry was engaged.”

“They’ve basically fished for information about harry and zoe and he’s definitely interpreted it as taylor swifts wedding,” a fourth user said.

In March this year, Horan had hinted that he was invited to Styles’ ex-girlfriend Taylor’s wedding to Travis.

Horan’s response amused others. “The way he immediately said “No No No” says it all😭,” said one person. “‘oh no no no no no’ HAHAH” commented yet another netizen.

Harry Styles and Zoe kravitz are reportedly engaged to each other and this have left lots of fans speechless because apparently they have only been dating for only 8 months and also the fact that Zoe is way older than harry styles with over 5 plus years. Many people are… pic.twitter.com/1viGTGQOQt — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Styles and Kravitz first sparked romance rumors in August 2025 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome, Italy. They were then spotted in public several times. By September 2025, Styles had reportedly already met Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz, over lunch in NYC.

PEOPLE reported on Styles and Kravitz’s engagement after a source confirmed the news in late April, following Kravitz’s sighting of a diamond ring on her ring finger. The source told the media outlet that the pair had shared the news with a close circle and that the Big Little Lies actress had been showing her new ring to her friends.