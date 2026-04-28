Insider Reveals the Real Dynamic Between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz After 8 Months of Dating

Hollywood heartthrob Harry Styles and prominent actress Zoë Kravitz are allegedly engaged after first being spotted together eight months ago.

So, does this mean we could anticipate wedding bells for another power couple from the industry? It surely seems so.

The couple reportedly shared the good news with close friends and family, as Kravitz has been flashing the ring to people she meets. Page Six was the first outlet to report the news, after which social media went into a frenzy.

An insider told the outlet that Harry Styles is in awe of the American actress who is “on cloud nine.” Both are looking forward to starting a new journey together.

“He is completely smitten,” says the insider. “He would jump off a cliff for her,” the source said.

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The source claimed that no one in their friend circle is surprised by the news, and the former One Direction member would not have gone public if the relationship did not mean something to him.

The pair first sparked engagement rumors when Zoë Kravitz was spotted flaunting a giant diamond ring while sharing an intimate moment with the Story of My Life singer in London on April 21, 2025.

According to The Sun, pictures showed Harry Styles leaning onto Zoë Kravitz’s Range Rover to share an intimate moment with her as he visited her hotel. An onlooker described Styles as a gentleman after witnessing his calm and gentlemanly demeanor.

“You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge,” the person added.

The outlet revealed that the couple stayed in separate rooms during the trip but were spotted strolling hand in hand, while enjoying a stroll through North London.

Reports also suggest they spent Christmas together in Cheshire and then traveled to the Bahamas for New Year’s. Locals suggested the trip may have included a proposal, and the holiday may have been when the three-time Grammy winner popped the “big” question.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the lovebirds first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted strolling on the streets of Rome in August, 2025. Later, they were seen several times in London and New York, spending quality time and sharing quality moments.

At that time, sources claimed that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spending time together while juggling busy work schedules. However, by the end of 2025, things reportedly turned serious between the pair.

“Harry’s been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer,” a source told the outlet in December 2025.

Sources also revealed that while visiting the Italian city, the couple likes to live away from the spotlight. Styles and Kravitz often go for long walks, meet friends, and embrace a slow, relaxed routine away from the hustle of daily life.

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“They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life,” said the source. “They have great chemistry,” the source said.

According to Page Six, before the couple met each other, Zoë Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020. The divorce was finalized in August 2021 after 18 months of marriage.

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar singer had his own set of lovers before he met the Blink Twice actress. He previously dated Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

Styles, who dated Swift during their twenties between the years 2012 and 2013, shares a profound history with the pop icon. Meanwhile, she is set to tie the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce. According to HELLO! Magazine, Taylor Swift reportedly plans to marry on July 3 in New York City.

The couple, who met in 2023, announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. They posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”