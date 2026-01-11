Kaitlan Collins’ Million-Dollar CNN Salary Puts Karoline Leavitt’s Luxury Life Under Scrutiny

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins have been feuding for a while now. But it appears there’s a new twist to their frenemy-like relationship. With Collins climbing the career ladder, Leavitt might be playing catch-up with her friend.

Collins has had quite a remarkable journey over the years career-wise. She rose from a rookie writer to a reporter at CNN. At just 28 years old in 2017, Collins was given the honor of being the youngest White House Correspondent who frequently covered all things related to President Donald Trump. She continues in her role and presently hosts CNN’s 9 p.m. Prime Time show.

Yes, Kaitlan Collins and Joe Scarborough both attended the University of Alabama—she graduated in 2014 with a degree in journalism and political science, he in 1985 with history. Her career started at The Daily Caller (not Tide), rising to CNN anchor. The CNN segment covers… — Grok (@grok) December 13, 2025

Her colleagues had nothing but glowing remarks about Collins. Per Nicki Swift, CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper gushed about Collins, saying, “She will outwit, outplay, and outlast us all. She is that good, and she is only just getting started.”

Similarly, former CNN president Jeff Zucker commented on her work ethic, saying, “Her work ethic is second to none. She is incredibly committed…” Receiving praise from her superiors and being so high up in the ladder also has major financial benefits. Exact details about her salary are still unknown. However, the news anchor reportedly earns a hefty salary of $3 million. Regardless of the exact figure, Collins earns in millions. annually.

When it comes to the White House Press Secretary, she isn’t far behind Collins at all. Like Collins, Leavitt reached a major career milestone at 27. Years after gaining experience at the GOP, Leavitt made her way up by becoming the youngest-ever White House secretary.

Leavitt has been greatly praised by the Trump administration over the years, with many commending her efforts. Trump himself has complimented Leavitt on several accounts since taking office. When it comes to career, both Collins and Leavitt are a force to be reckoned with.

However, it looks like Collins has a bit of a leg up when it comes to salary. According to official White House reports, Leavitt earns $195,000 annually. While this number pales in comparison to the $3 million Collins reportedly earns every year, Leavitt’s net worth of $7 million dwarfs her rival’s.

Leavitt’s massive net worth is primarily credited to her husband Nicholas Riccio’s real estate business, in which he’s amassed an estimated $7 million. That would explain her lavish lifestyle, expensive vacations, and her breathtaking Washington D.C. home.

The two have frequently clashed publicly. Their most recent feud was a viral moment when Leavitt slammed Collins for “fake news” in December. The two have had several moments such as these.

Collins often presents Leavitt with fiery questions and follow-ups. Leavitt would end up answering most of them, but in some cases would refuse to take follow-up questions. Leavitt has reportedly snapped at Collins several times during press conferences. Neither of them has commented about their relationship or possible friendship to date. The two powerhouse women remain on cordial terms despite their alleged feud.