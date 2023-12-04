Kailyn Lowry Faces Fan Fury Over Lying About The Birth Of Her Twins By Posting Confusing Updates

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is at the center of a controversy after fans accuse her of lying to them about the birth of her twins. The MTV alum, who gave birth in November, has come under fire for what appears to be a contradiction in her social media posts. While some fans are skeptical of her motivations, others are eager to learn the truth about the situation. Aside from the alleged deception, Lowry recently revealed plans to celebrate Christmas for the first time in five years.

Sources exclusively confirmed to The Sun in early November that Lowry had given birth to twins, a boy and a girl, with her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott. However, recent Instagram posts have sparked speculation among fans that Lowry is purposefully delaying the announcement. A photo of her one-year-old son, Rio, resting on her pregnant belly has fueled speculation, with fans confused by her actions. "The hardest part of having a baby under 1 and being pregnant is not being able to pick up and hold/rock him easily/if at all," Lowry captioned the photo with a crying face emoji.

Reddit users on a popular Teen Mom message thread criticized Lowry for "acting" as if the twins had not yet arrived. Some speculate that she is deliberately delaying the announcement to keep fans waiting, while others express their displeasure with what they perceive to be deceptive behavior. Fans are pointing out inconsistencies in Lowry's social media posts, implying that she is struggling to keep up with her narrative.

"I think she knows people are waiting for her to post the twins or at least the girl so people are stalking her socials. She’s gonna drag it out as long as she can," one person commented on the thread. "His birthday already passed in November so she's just playing games. We're all onto you, Kail," another wrote.

Amid the ongoing saga, Lowry surprised fans by revealing plans to celebrate Christmas for the first time in five years, per Intouch Weekly. On December 1, the former Teen Mom shared a heartwarming video of her three oldest sons and boyfriend Elijah admiring the Christmas tree on Instagram. Lowry acknowledged the difficulties she has faced in previous years in the caption, citing disagreements with her former partners over holiday celebrations.

Lowry's decision to celebrate Christmas marks a significant departure from her family's custom. "We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years. Between years of fighting with my kid's dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year."

