Kai Trump Ditches Donald Trump’s $100K Tesla Cybertruck Gift in Subtle Jab at Elon Musk

Kai Trump seems to have hopped on a new personal vehicle after ditching the Tesla Cybertruck she got as a gift from grandpa Trump. This may have been a result of Elon Musk and Trump’s long feud and falling out. She had only posted with the Cybertruck till now.

But recently Kai [posted with a Cadillac Escalade. She was standing next to it in a carousel photo booth to commemorate her first date of senior year. She will be heading to Miami University next. Last year, Trump gifted her the Tesla, and she was elated about it.

She posted on social media showing off her gift. in one of the videos she was racing in the car. The Tesla may have cost over $100K while the exact price is unknown. now it seems to be she is done with the Cybertruck and wants to have a classic Cadillac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer)



In her Black Cadillac, there was 2016 written along with the U sign. She also made the same sign with her hands, welcoming her life at Miami University and the end of her high school. Moreover, she’ll be a part of the Hurricanes’ golf team soon.

Kai Trump out in her new CyberBeast 🔥 0-60 in 2.6 seconds!! pic.twitter.com/xrlC2vBiZU — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) March 20, 2025



That’s how she also connected with her grandfather. They have a common interest in golf and can talk about it despite having different lives. They share a special bond, which may also have been a deciding factor for the University.

Trump not just approved of her uni choice but loved the fact that they would get to meet and connect while playing golf. Another person who impacted her golf journey is Tiger Woods, whom her mom has been dating since last year.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Madison Trump is enjoying the Cybertruck for homecoming weekend. It’s literally the only vehicle she has ever posted with on her Instagram. That’s how awesome this vehicle is. pic.twitter.com/OXZk4YobpU — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 8, 2024



She looks up to him and says he’s really cool–that definitely influenced her, along with her mom. Now she’ll be showing up to practice in her Cadillac instead of a Tesla. The fate of Trump’s Tesla was similar, as we don’t know what happened to it after the two were feuding.

There was a speculation that he may sell it, but he said he may store it somewhere with his other cars in one of his homes. He got a red Model S in March and was excited to have it at that time. Apart from disagreement on the bill, the two also did not agree on the EV mandate.