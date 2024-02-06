Justin Timberlake Is Considering Doing an Explosive Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Reportedly Justin Timberlake wants to dispel myths and speculations about his past romance with Britney Spears, particularly the aftermath of her disclosures in her book, The Woman in Me, published in October of last year. In order to provide his version of events, Sexyback singer Timberlake is now thinking about having a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

A source recently informed the Daily Mail, "Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted his new music to speak for itself, but it's clearly not happening." After the release of the tell-all four months ago, Timberlake's situation appeared to have calmed down. Still, last week, he got into hot water once more when he said he needed to apologize to "absolutely f—king nobody" before performing his song Cry Me a River, which is about Spears. The insider added, "His comments onstage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

In the meanwhile, Spears became enraged with her ex-boyfriend for not apologizing for how he treated her throughout their relationship. Spears posted a photo of a basketball hoop with the moon shining behind it on Instagram earlier this month. She wrote, "Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!" Spears had gracefully apologized to whomever she "offended" with her biography, which included detailed accounts of her affair with Timberlake, two days before Timberlake's fictitious apologies during his show. In an Instagram Post, she wrote, "I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’. It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard???"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

When they started dating in 1999, pop music's golden duo was pretty much the prettiest thing the fans have ever seen. They related memories of how, as teens working together on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1992, they fell in love with each other and reconnected seven years later. Up until an apparently sudden day when they just didn't, breaking the hearts of their followers with the news of their separation in March 2002. Years before social media posts of joint separation statements became commonplace, 21-year-old Timberlake and 20-year-old Spears were left to repeatedly explain what happened. In November 2002, Timberlake released Cry Me a River, a song about a heartbroken and wronged man that he said "was written in a time of pain." Shortly after, rumors of cheating surfaced, and Timberlake helped fan those particular flames with cryptic quotes about how he "promised her" he wouldn't share what happened.