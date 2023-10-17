In the ever-anticipated world of pop culture revelations, Britney Spears is gearing up to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled to hit bookstores on October 24. As the world eagerly awaits a glimpse into the life of the iconic Toxic singer, one notable figure appears to be on edge—her ex, Justin Timberlake.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed to Page Six that Timberlake is feeling a sense of concern about the impending release of Spears's memoir. An insider revealed, "He's very curious about what she'll reveal from their relationship. It's eating at him." The pop duo, once the "It" couple of the early 2000s, captured hearts with their high-profile romance, which spanned three years before their breakup in 2002. While Spears is said to have come down "hard" on Timberlake in her memoir, sources emphasize that it is not a vindictive takedown.

Instead, it is described as Britney's opportunity to finally share her empowering story, per US Weekly. The insider clarified, "This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story, and it's nothing more than that." The book delves into the details of their relationship, including the iconic matching denim moment at the 2001 American Music Awards. Despite the breakup, life moved forward for both stars—Timberlake tied the knot with Jessica Biel in 2012, and Spears married Sam Asghari in 2022, with the couple unfortunately parting ways earlier this year.

Asghari, Spears's ex-husband had expressed his support for her memoir in a recent interview with TMZ, stating, "I already read it. I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard." Timberlake, on the other hand, seems to be grappling with the anticipation and potential revelations from the memoir. In a preemptive move, he took to Instagram to issue an apology, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this. … I can do better and I will do better." Despite his apology, it appears Spears did not accept it, as she called him out in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2022 for "using [her] name" in his song Cry Me a River.

The stage is set for a revelation-filled narrative, with fans and onlookers eager to get their hands on The Woman in Me. As the countdown to October 24 begins, the world waits with bated breath for Britney Spears to share her side of the story in what promises to be a captivating and empowering memoir.

