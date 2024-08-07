Justin Timberlake Had Rolex, Gold Ring, Cash, and Vape Pen During DWI Arrest: Police Report

Following his arrest in New York earlier this summer, Justin Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. However, he entered a not-guilty plea while appearing virtually for Friday's hearing in Sag Harbor, New York. As reported by the Daily Mail, more information concerning the Sexy Back singer's June arrest has surfaced. Per police records, when Timberlake was handcuffed on June 18 on DWI charges on eastern Long Island, he possessed a vaporizer, a gold ring, a Rolex, and a wallet with $306 in cash.

Justin Timberlake DWI report reveals how he failed series of sobriety tests and was in possession of vape pen, Rolex, and $306 in cash during arrest pic.twitter.com/oHC6KBay1Y — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 6, 2024

When responding officer Michael Arkinson arrested Timberlake for driving his BMW X7 past a stop sign in front of the posh American Hotel, Timberlake refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. The Cry Me a River singer's lawyer stated last month that he wasn't drunk when he was taken into custody. However, police records indicate that Timberlake declined to take a test three times orally. He even declined to sign the papers attesting to his refusal. Per Arkinson's handwritten notes, the officer followed protocol in the field and concluded that Timberlake showed multiple indicators of intoxication, including swaying on his feet, turning the wrong way, and losing his balance.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department

Further reports stated that Timberlake was alone in the car and observed to have '[b]loodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot.' The officer quoted the Mirrors singer saying, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home." Officer Arkinson also noted that Timberlake was 'unable to focus on speaking while looking for vehicle registration.'

Justin Timberlake gets license suspended in New York and made a virtual court appearance while on tour in Europe for his June DWI arrest. ABC News' @AaronKatersky has the report. https://t.co/dU25se74DI pic.twitter.com/SKKZ50h6P3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 3, 2024

Due to his unwillingness to submit to a breathalyzer test when he was arrested, Judge Carl Irace suspended his driving privileges in New York during the virtual case hearing. In response to comments made by Timberlake's attorney Edward Burke Jr. to the media on July 26, Judge Irace even threatened him with a gag order during the hearing, as reported by NBC News. Irace said Burke Jr's remarks came off as an 'attempt to poison the case' before it even began. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case," Burke had told the media. "We are very confident that that charge, the criminal charge, will be dismissed." Burke Jr also stated that Timberlake's license will remain suspended while the case is pending.

After around thirty minutes of hearing, Irace chastised Burke Jr once more, telling him to 'raise the bar, not lower it.' Following the hearing, Timberlake's lawyer told reporters that he would be 'filing motions' and allowing "the content of those motions and the arguments contained therein speak for themselves." The attorney also stated he didn't envision the judge putting in place a gag order against him when asked about the possibility. "Hey, we all have jobs to do, and we’re obligated to zealously defend our clients, and that’s what I plan on doing," he said.