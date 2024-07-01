Justin Timberlake's DWI Bust Literally Happened Because of This Guy

Pop star Justin Timberlake found himself in hot water last week after being arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons. The 43-year-old singer was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, in the early hours of June 18th. He had been staying at the American Hotel, a popular celebrity hangout. New details have emerged about the night of Timberlake's arrest. According to reports, someone at the hotel tipped off police that the singer had been drinking heavily and were concerned he might try to drive.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephane Cardinale

"[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive," an anonymous source told The New York Post. Officer Michael Arkinson, 23, stopped Timberlake twice that night. The first time, he let the star off with a warning but minutes later, Arkinson pulled Timberlake over again. This time, he was arrested for DWI. Timberlake reportedly told police he had only had 'one martini' before getting behind the wheel. However, the police report paints a different picture. It states Timberlake had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests, as per The Tribune.

"Stop drinking, you're gonna get sloppy" Justin to Britney in 2007.



This is Justin Timberlake TODAY! You know, what goes around comes around and karma is a bitch, just like Britney bitch! 😏😎pic.twitter.com/2lWKBJBZ9Q — Chiara (@chiara_bazzu) June 22, 2024

The arrest has left many wondering what really happened that night. Some feel Timberlake was treated unfairly. "Everyone drives through that stop sign when no one is there," said a local restaurant owner. He called Timberlake a 'Hamptons regular' who has always been kind to fans. Others argue the singer put lives at risk by driving drunk and that he should have known better or called a car service. Timberlake addressed the incident at a Chicago concert last Friday. "It's been a tough week," he told the crowd. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back," as per The Daily Mail.

It's pretty great that "hating Justin Timberlake" brings so many people together. People who love Janet Jackson. People who love Britney Spears. Millennials who resented the bodyshaming of Jessica Simpson. Who else am I missing; what other women did he screw over? — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) June 18, 2024

It's also worth noting that the arrest has sparked major debate online; many fans joked about Timberlake's claim that he only had one drink, and memes featuring giant martini glasses have flooded social media. But the situation is no laughing matter for Timberlake as he may face serious legal consequences if convicted. His New York driver's license has already been suspended for a year and, with that, the case has also brought renewed attention to Timberlake's past. Some have pointed out the irony of his 2007 comments warning ex-girlfriend Britney Spears to 'stop drinking.'

Despite these problems, Timberlake handled the matter carefully, apologizing to his staff following the arrest. The source claimed that he impressed his team and 'owned' the situation. He apologized for drawing unfavorable attention to the tour. For the time being, Timberlake is going on and anticipating his next performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As additional information comes out, the public will be intently observing Timberlake's response to the aftermath of his 'tough week.'