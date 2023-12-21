Justin Bieber’s Manager Dig at Selena Gomez’s Post With Benny Blanco Creates Buzz

Selena Gomez's recent picture on Instagram is creating buzz over the internet. The Come And Get It hitmaker shared an intimate picture with her current partner Benny Blanco that was received with love by her fans. But one comment created a buzz as users interpreted it as a shade thrown by the management of Gomez's ex-partner and musician, Justin Bieber. The picture captioned "New York, my favorite moments w you this week," along with a heart emoji shows the former Disney actor kissing Blanco.

What appeared to be a simple social media post has since sparked a wave of speculation and theories among fans, particularly following a conspicuous comment from Allison Jamie Kaye, known for her association with Justin Bieber's management team. Kaye's brief yet suggestive remark, "No one better," under the post has fueled fan theories about the current state of affairs in Bieber's management circle and any potential links to Gomez's previous relationship with Bieber.

The original poster on Reddit posed the question, "Justin Bieber’s manager leaves a comment on a photo of Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend Benny Blanco. She wrote ‘No one better.’ What could she be implying, thoughts?” One of the top comments on the thread posited that Kaye's comment could jeopardize her position, with the user suggesting, "Soon to be ex-manager I'm sure." This comment led to another intriguing twist in the conversation, as another Reddit user responded by questioning whether Kaye is still a part of Bieber's management team, mentioning, “I thought Justin was already managerless?”

Further to this, it was brought up that earlier in the year, Bieber had parted ways with Scooter Braun, his long-time manager, a move that was also mirrored by other celebrities such as Ariana Grande. However, due to existing contractual obligations, Bieber may still be required to maintain some form of professional relationship with Braun. Adding another layer to the discussion, another individual commented on the apparent change in social media interactions between Kaye and Gomez, noting, “She's been liking and commenting on her posts since the Biebers had a falling out with Justin's management. She's too grown to be this petty, never really interacted with Selena before.”

This entire episode has not only highlighted the intricate and often interwoven relationships in the entertainment industry but also underscored the power of social media in shaping narratives and fueling public discourse. The story unfolded as Gomez seemingly confirmed her relationship with 35-year-old Blanco by responding with "facts" to a post by the celebrity gossip site Pop Factions, as Marca reported. The dynamics were further complicated by fans recalling Blanco's previous remarks that appeared to criticize Gomez. Notably, in 2020, he commended Bieber for standing out from typical pop artists, a comment made around the time Gomez launched her Rare Beauty makeup line, which some fans interpreted as a subtle dig at her.

