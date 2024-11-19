Justin Bieber’s Inner Circle Worried He's More 'Troubled Than Ever' Amid Diddy Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Teenage sensation turned global superstar, Justin Bieber has had a bittersweet year. While in August, he welcomed his first child, Jack Bieber, his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest in September thrust him into an uncomfortable spotlight. His recent secluded lifestyle was initially attributed to newfound fatherhood, however, as per reports his inner circle now grows concerned that Justin might be facing deeper issues.

Justin Bieber at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevork Djansezian)

As reported by OK! Magazine, an insider said, “Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue. He seems to be more troubled than ever.” The person added, "He seems to be regressing. When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes.” The pop star’s life has hit a turbulent note. As reported by Cheatsheet, Justin is thinking of suing his former managers over the questionable decisions they made while in charge.

To make matters worse, the resurfacing of old interviews and pictures of his early days in the industry, hanging out with Diddy has fueled speculations about possible abuse he faced as a child star. According to insiders, Justin is afraid of being pulled into the legal tangle that engulfs Diddy after he was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution on September 16. “It’s like he has fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” another insider said.

Hailey always had a supportive and kindheartedness for him — Arfa Yusufzai (@arfaali1yzai9) October 20, 2024

An insider claims that while Justin has no desire to revisit or discuss the disgraced hip-hop mogul, he has talked to his close pals in private, sharing details of his 'nightmare experience' with Diddy. Justin is allegedly completely relying on his wife, Hailey Bieber, for support, as reported by ELLE Magazine. Earlier in April, sources claimed that even though Hailey is doing everything she can to support him, it hasn't been easy for her to watch him go through so much.

Recently, Suge Knight also made explosive claims about Diddy and Justin. As per Marca, in an interview with Michael Franzese, he regretted, "It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber." Knight claimed that Diddy slept with underaged Justin and exposed him to 'dangerous' drug-filled scenes, even pimping leaving him alone with his associates in 'romantic' getaways. "He [Diddy] had grown men take Justin Bieber, when he was young, on romantic vacations...nobody else but grown successful men and this little kid."

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.