Justin Bieber’s Cute Photo With Son Sparks Backlash as Fans Spot ‘Weird’ Detail

Justin Bieber seemingly was having a relaxing moment with his family until the recent photo he uploaded on his Instagram handle sparked outrage among social media users for a whole different reason. The 31-year-old globally popular singer posted a photo on Wednesday (August 14) featuring him alongside his 12-month-old son, Jack Blues, who’s ready for his upcoming birthday bash next weekend.

The singer came up in a bright pink hoodie and loose grey jeans, and can be seen cuddling his baby in the picture, and the whole thing looked like a picture-perfect snap. However, as you will never git rid of some eagle-eyed fans, they were quick to discover something in the photo that can be stated as a bit out of the topic – his jeans were wide open.

And following some users noticing the same, the comment section in the post eventually lit up with tons of similar comments with a user saying – “Bieber you forgot to button your pants.” Another teased, “So the person who took this pic couldn’t zip his fly up?” A third asked bluntly: “Why are your pants never buttoned?”

Some users didn’t seem to be surprised at all with a user scolding the singer with: “Honestly button your pants and act and conduct yourself like a father. You are setting an example for him everyday.” Another added, “Why are his pants open? That’s just weird to do on purpose.”

OMG THE BIEBERS HAVE A SON 🥹🥹🥹

Justin and his wife, Rhode Beauty founder Hailey Bieber, welcomed Jack in August last year but have been cautious about showing his face online. The couple, who married in a New York courthouse in 2018 before hosting a larger celebration in South Carolina, have long tried to protect their son’s privacy. Still, Bieber has been called out for posting questionable shots.

In the past, fans criticized him for sharing photos that included Jack’s bare bottom, warning that it could put the child at risk. “What is wrong with you !!!??? Protect your kid !!!!!” one follower blasted at the time. Another wrote, “I thought I was the only one thinking this. Crazy he’s going to exploit his child.”

And just a few weeks ago, another post caused a stir when Bieber shared a picture of his little boy with his face being hidden, but added only a middle finger emoji in the caption. Fans again flooded the comments with concern. “What is it with the finger babe?” one wrote. Another said, “Odd caption with a photo of your baby….” Justin may have intended to melt hearts with his father-son moment, but once again, it was his social media slip-up that stole the spotlight.