Justin Bieber Might Have 'Anger Issues,' Slammed by Fans For Losing It on Wife Hailey at Arcade Game

Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship has consistently been under intense scrutiny. The model and the pop star, who got married in 2018, have been constantly observed by the public, leading to nitpicking and questioning of their actions. Both of them have frequently expressed how tiring this can be, but as public figures, it comes with the territory. Over time, they have developed the ability to filter out the constant commentary.

According to The Things, back in 2020, the couple decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by visiting an arcade and indulging in some games. A video Hailey shared from their outing went viral as online users criticized Justin for his behavior following his loss to the Rhode founder in one of the games. Here's a recounting of what transpired.

Also Read: ‘Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall & Drew Taggart Recreate Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein Ad

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Hailey and Justin were enjoying Valentine's Day with a visit to an arcade, and Hailey gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of their outing. She proudly displayed her own score of 2,050 and Justin's score of 500 to emphasize her victory. "I WON. ACCEPT IT," in her video, she captioned the moment, and it appeared that Justin was visibly irked by his defeat and raised his voice towards her. "Baby, I wasn't trying!" She replied, "I beat you, accept it," ecstatic and triumphant about her decisive victory over him.

While Hailey may have shrugged off Justin's remarks, the online community didn't. Hailey's initial video gained rapid viral attention, and numerous individuals criticized Justin for belittling her victory and expressing self-pity. One person wrote, "Honestly Low-key worried about her. That is not normally healthy behavior over losing an arcade game." Another felt, "Fragile a** ego right there. Such a mature gentleman!" A third penned, "He has some anger issues for sure."

So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game. Other couples could never!! pic.twitter.com/VJTZGf8Tzf — Sam 🌟 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@CorneliaSt13th) February 16, 2020

Also Read: Justin Bieber’s Bodyguard Used to Slip Into His Room to Check His Pulse to Ensure He Was Alive

Following the negative response, Hailey decided to remove the video from her Instagram story. Nevertheless, she continued to share moments from their arcade trip by posting pictures on her account. She captioned the slideshow of images with, "Happy valentines Day cwazzzyyy [heart emoji]." In the pictures, Justin sported a black t-shirt featuring a Drew logo, playful glasses, a sizable hat, and a plastic flower garland. Meanwhile, Hailey was dressed in a red cropped sweater, paired with jeans, a Bieber necklace, and a headband adorned with hearts as she struck poses for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Also Read: When Justin Bieber Lauded "Girlfriend" Kim Kardashian After She Admitted Having "Bieber Fever"

Nonetheless, this incident wasn't the initial instance where Justin faced accusations of having a temper or displaying disrespect towards his wife. Over the years, there have been allegations of him slamming doors or shouting at her, as reported by The Things. In 2021, the couple garnered significant attention when a video of them strolling through a casino surrounded by security personnel surfaced online. In that brief clip, Justin was observed raising his voice towards Hailey while making animated gestures with one of his arms. Fans quickly interpreted the video as an instance of Justin yelling at Hailey in a fit of anger.

Nonetheless, Justin himself has hinted at facing challenges during their initial year of marriage in 2018. “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff, There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared,’” he’s said to GQ.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Finding Out if Hailey Bieber’s Parents Really Like ‘Son-in-Law’ Justin Bieber

When Justin Bieber Revealed That Married Life Had Always Been His True Calling: "Was Compelled To Marry"