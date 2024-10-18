Justin Bieber Fans Think He Manifested the Life He's Living Now in Resurfaced 2015 Video

Beliebers cannot fathom that Justin Bieber is a father now. After a rollercoaster life of being a public figure, hounded by paparazzi, controversies, heartbreaks, and health scares, the Baby singer grew up to be a loving husband and a doting father. And amid the dream life that he's living now, his fans have unearthed his past interviews to prove that Bieber 'manifested' all of this.

One of the interviews that fans have been discussing is with James Corden from 2015. The host did a carpool karaoke with Bieber where he asked the Canadian singer his hopes and dreams for the next 10 years. "Where does Justin Bieber want to be in 10 years?" Corden asked. He replied, "I just want to be completely secure in myself," adding, "Have a family," as per Tyla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In the comments section of the YouTube video, a fan with the username- @dearaujo28, pointed out, "Ten years have passed and you did what you said. You have your family and a baby Bieber comes along!" A second fan, @ibrahimmalik5459, echoed, "When James asked him 'Where Justin Bieber wants to be in the next 10 years' and Justin's answer was "to be secure in life and have a family" and that's where he is right now! Proud of you Justin!"

Image Source: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

@noorbaothman6929 saw eye-to-eye, "The fact that this was 9 years ago and he said in 10 years he wants to be secure and have a family and now he has that is the craziest thing ever." Another fan, @beestingtv3679, agreed and commented, "'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?' JB, 'I wanna be secure in myself and have a family.'" Well, dang it."

on the phone telling this brazilian mag how all i want is a nice brazilian girl. he asks me whats my fav color..i say brazilian girl. haha — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 10, 2010

Fans pointed out another post of Bieber from 2010 where he wrote on his X, formerly Twitter account, "On the phone telling this Brazilian mag how all I want is a nice Brazilian girl. He asked me what my fav color was. I say, Brazilian girl. haha."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Interestingly, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) whose maternal grandmother was Brazilian musician and producer Eumir Deodato. While speaking with Refinery29, the Rhode founder said, "Beauty and wellness were prominent in my household, my mom is from Brazil, and she's always been invested in taking care of herself."

you're my boy blue!! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 29, 2010

However, that's not all. Another instance that fans have picked up is from Bieber's X post from December 29, 2010, where he wrote, "You're my boy blue!!" 14 years later, the Yummy singer announced he had become a father with a photo of his baby's foot and shared that his name was Jack Blues Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Last, but not least, in 2016, Bieber, who was still dating Hailey, told GQ he didn't want to "rush" into the relationship. "I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them. If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?"

Two years after the interview, they said 'I Do' at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, and nearly almost 5 years later, the couple welcomed their first child and became parents.