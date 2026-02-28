Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Mismatched Outfits Are Actually a Relationship ‘Green Flag,’ Claims Expert

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber rarely coordinate their outfits. Most of the time, it looks like they are going to different events, even when they are stepping out together. While their mismatched fashion sense did not necessarily give rise to divorce rumors, they sure stirred them further.

Since their high-profile marriage in 2018, the pair has faced scrutiny for various reasons. Many conspiracy theories circulating on the Internet accuse Hailey of forcing the marriage, going so far as to claim that she copied Selena Gomez, whom Justin dated for about eight years, prior to marrying Hailey.

Despite the various rumors, Hailey and Justin have been going strong for about eight years now. However, we can barely say the same for their fashion choices. Yet, experts say that the mismatched outfits might not be a red flag in their relationship.

Justin and Hailey Bieber always seem to be dressed for completely different events? 🤔 But is Justin ACTUALLY dressed properly for Krispy Kreme?! 🍩 #JustinBieber #HaileyBieber pic.twitter.com/H4OHvcUisJ — Etalk (@etalkCTV) August 29, 2023

Teresha Young, a multi-award-winning international wellness and relationship expert, claimed that, in fact, it might be a green flag. “When each partner feels confident and free to express their own personality, preferences and values through their appearance and style, it often reflects mutual acceptance rather than distance,” the expert told The List.

According to Young, the Biebers do not necessarily need to show a healthy image of their marriage through their fashion choices when they step out together. “Two partners can be deeply aligned in their core values, commitment and emotional connection, even if their wardrobes have completely different vibes.”

She noted that instead of outfits, “What matters more is whether there is respect, trust, emotional safety and space for each person to show up as their authentic self.” However, the Internet might not be that forgiving.

Hailey and Justin Bieber at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London, England. (February 23, 2023) pic.twitter.com/80mcACjY85 — Hailey Throwbacks (@hbthrowbacks) February 23, 2026

One of the couple’s most mismatched outfits was spotted in August 2023. As the pair shopped at Krispy Kreme in Times Square, Hailey wore a strapless red dress with a matching purse. On the other hand, Justin wore a grey sweatshirt and shorts, along with a pink cap styled backward. The pair looked mismatched mostly because the Rhode founder was overdressed for the occasion.

In September 2025, the couple brought back their casual-overdressed theme on the streets of New York City. Hailey wore an elegant little black dress with sunglasses and black heels. However, her husband was seen in a pair of cat T-shirts, jeans and purple shoes. Their mismatched outfits made it harder for onlookers to even guess where the pair was headed.