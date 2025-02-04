Justin and Hailey Calling It Quits? How Baby Hitmaker’s Past Might Just Cost Him a Staggering $300 Million Divorce

The weight of the world may just come crumbling down on Justin Bieber and his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

This comes after reports of the Baby singer struggling to keep his marriage held together. However, this isn’t something new to fans of Justin Bieber, who aren’t strangers to such talks. While his supposed inability to move on from Selena Gomez used to be associated with rocking the boat in his union with Hailey, this time around it’s something far more serious.

Justin Bieber’s history with disgraced rap mogul Diddy could make him one of the witnesses that the prosecutors may call on. To the unaware, Justin Bieber has opened up about his involvement with Diddy in the past and was left in his care by the consent of his parents for 48 hours when Bieber was just 15 years of age. He has gone on to describe those 48 hours as the most harrowing in his life.

P Diddy Had 15 Year Old Justin Bieber Stuttering When He Pressed Him For Not Wanting To “Hanging Out” With Him Anymore. Diddy Was 41 In His Video pic.twitter.com/fMdk60MomY — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) November 30, 2024

While it looks like the once-iconic music figure is ready with his defense team to fight the accusations that have been levied against him, Justin Bieber seems to be fighting his demons and could be drowning in the anxiety of showing up in front of the court and the media to relive or at the least recount the time he spent with Diddy.

This anxiety has supposedly triggered an erratic side to him, and Hailey Bieber is rumored to have had enough. Being a new mom, it only makes sense that her priority is primarily her son. Sources close to Hailey Bieber have told Radaronline.com that she agreed to date him in 2015 only after he promised to leave his world of pills and booze behind and Justin has been sober for years and handled himself and his life with care.

However, this trial has apparently made all his issues resurface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

And while rehab stints and counseling are nothing new for Justin Bieber, it looks like everything might be going downhill for the hitmaker once again.

His erratic behavior which includes his swimming in the icy Aspen River and lounging in sub-zero temperatures wearing barely any clothes has sparked concerns. And to make matters worse, he has also shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle where he was seen wrapped in a blanket, puffing on what looked like a bong, and releasing a cloud of smoke.

Justin Bieber spotted out in New York (January 29) pic.twitter.com/EG2IQgnij8 — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) January 30, 2025

Recently, Justin was photographed in New York with a shaved head and disheveled clothes, seemingly looking lost while roaming around the city. People closer to the couple and fans of Justin Bieber have also reportedly been worried about him and his newborn child.

Justin Bieber has unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vx5i6ux0EE — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

He had unfollowed his wife on Instagram too, but then later claimed it to have been hacked.

But Hailey Bieber is not letting it go this time. It is being said that she is ready to fight tooth and nail for the security and the future of their five-month-old son- Jack Blues.

It is being said that Hailey might soon file for divorce and ask for a settlement of approximately $300 million given the extensive estate that Justin Bieber has accumulated over the years based on his music royalty and other ventures.

And while it is true that Justin Bieber needs help, no one can really blame Hailey for trying to protect herself and her son and not become a victim.