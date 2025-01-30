‘Weary & Hollow-Eyed’—Justin Bieber’s NY Sighting Sparks Marriage Concerns with Hailey!

Justin Bieber revealed a new haircut during his outing in NYC on January 29. However, his fans are now worried about his marriage more than ever. The pop star looked tired in his signature look; his hollow eyes sparked much concern among the supporters. He was spotted without his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The Canadian star had his entourage with him as he walked about New York City.

Bieber, 30, debuted a buzz cut, sporting his signature baggy clothes. He was seen wearing a yellow hoodie with a pair of fuzzy shoes. The singer clutched his baggy trousers up at his crotch to prevent them from falling down, but they did anyway. His eyes looked hollow, showing a sign of exhaustion.

The paparazzi pictures quickly went viral online, sparking concern among his fans. Many wondered if his shocking appearance had to do anything with his rumored deteriorating marriage. Others related it more to his new fatherhood. Along with his wife, the singer welcomed his first child, son Jack Blues, just a few months ago. Some of his fans speculated that Bieber looked tired and weary as an impact of being a new dad.

Meanwhile, there are many buzz surrounding the state of Justin and Hailey’s marriage. Their dating rumors started swirling at the end of 2015. However, the stars continued to deny it until finally confirming their romance in January 2016. Bieber took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him kissing Hailey Baldwin, announcing their relationship publicly.

Just when it was getting exciting, the pair claimed that their relationship wasn’t exclusive, according to Elle. The situation completely changed when Sofia Richie came to the singer’s life in 2016. It was said that Justin Bieber and Hailey ended their fling and kept out of touch for almost the next two years. Amid this time, his romance with Gomez also briefly surfaced but was over for good by 2018. A few months later, rumors flew about Bieber’s engagement with Baldwin.

As the attention grew on the couple’s fate, the pair strengthened it by officially tying the knot in September 2019 at a beautiful wedding in South Carolina. Almost 5 years later, on August 23, 2024, Justin and Hailey became the parents of their first child. However, as per the latest buzz, since then, the couple has been going through a rough patch. Mrs. Bieber reportedly decided to “keep her son away” from her parents following a dispute. Even Justin also unfollowed his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, on Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, the source claimed, “Hailey has been struggling with him almost since the beginning of the marriage,” further fueling the divorce rumors. As per the buzz, their marriage seemingly started doing well after Jack Blues’ arrival. However, things are back to being intense. Despite the growing concerns, the couple had always said otherwise. During an interview with W Magazine last year, Hailey even said that people have been making her feel bad about the relationship as if they don’t “want to believe” that they are happy together.