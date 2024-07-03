Julia Roberts Offends Swifties by Being Too ‘Handsy’ With Travis Kelce at Dublin Eras Concert

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer has a loyal fandom that is known to fiercely defend the pop star. Recently, at Taylor Swift's Dublin concert, a fan recorded a TikTok video of the superstar's boyfriend Travis Kelce with actress Julia Roberts. The clip went viral online with Swifties calling out the Pretty Woman actress for being too 'handsy' with Kelce, who they claimed seemed uncomfortable.

📹 | Travis and Julia Roberts talking #DublinTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/a25rSME3uh — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 30, 2024

On X, formerly Twitter, a fan, @Binabrami, opined, "I feel bad for Travis. Clearly, he's uncomfortable." Another Swiftie, @DKCollins_ict, echoed, "He is SO uncomfortable and he's trying his best not to offend her but he doesn't want her hands on him and he's got a hold of her elbows trying to control her distance. The guy behind him moves as soon as he sees there's a camera on them."

She is a little handsy 🤣 — Theresa (@ktwilson2800) June 30, 2024

A more angry fan, @YoDaddy9911, blasted Roberts, "[What] is wrong with JR? why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him? He is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. This is uber strange." Another user, @LittoMoonLightt quipped, "Travis's brain: how can I get out of this without being awkward? Travis's hand: unhand me, madam."

Julia is having a Gloria Swanson moment, and getting ready for her closeup, knowing full well that cameras were all around. Pathetic and inappropriate — Sandy Feet (@SandyFe95865176) July 1, 2024

As the comments poured in, a user @RamsPatsFire, echoed, "Travis is taken madam." In a similar vein, @calipolk criticized, "Her physicality with him is cringe!!" while @CuriousStar8 bluntly argued, "Never been a jealous type, like ever. With that said, if I saw any woman doing this to my husband/partner, I would throw hands."

he said jet lag is a choice, get me there for my song#DublinTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/VWmrC4nD2e — T (@teewatterss) June 30, 2024

However, others jumped to the Notting Hill star's defense. @LeaCash asserted, "Please. Travis is not uncomfortable. Julia is clearly gushing over TNT. She has a great sense of humor so she's probably joking around with him." Another X user, @JaimeDowd, deemed the actions motherly. "She's old enough to be his mother, so I'm hoping she's treating him more like a son. Kinda seems motherly."

The NFL Kansas Chiefs tight-end is enjoying his newfound fame among Swifties, including some Hollywood A-listers whom he befriended after his romance with the Lover singer became public. Meanwhile, Swift, although busy with her Eras Tour concerts, can't get enough of Kelce. Her face lit up when she saw Kelce at her Dublin concert.

i can’t move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he’s there 😭 pic.twitter.com/xWWtmGmFnL — line 🌙 (@nessianxx) July 1, 2024

A video shared on X showed Swift belting out her 2020 song August when the football star walked into the stadium wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap, as per People. Another video showed the singer serenading the crowd in a red flowery dress, beaming a huge grin when she realized Kelce was in the VIP tent. A fan gushed, "I can't move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he's there."