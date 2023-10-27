Julia Fox Stole From a Luxury Store as a Teenager, Got 'Permanently Banned' From The Outlet

Julia Fox bared it all!

The Italian-American model recently underwent a lie detector test in which she made jaw-dropping confessions. The Uncut Gems star did full justice to Vanity Fair's infamous test and shared bombshell details about her life and what she did, leaving fans and everyone present speechless.

Some revelations included shoplifting things and her true feelings about other celebrities. Fox didn't hold back. In a segment, she was asked whether she scanned through her friend's medicine cabinets; the 33-year-old wasted no time and admitted she "might have, back in the day, for sure." The question that followed was if she'd ever stolen anything from there.

Fox boldly replied, "Hell yeah! Who hasn't?" She explained, "Sometimes there's a nice prescription that looks really good, and I just gotta take a little sample." However, she clarified, "I wouldn't do that now, just for the record." This wasn't all. She shared more stories of her "stealing" or "keeping" things, for lack of a better word.

"I premediated the theft," the PVT Chat star confessed. This was in relation to 'keeping' the belongings of her exes, which included clothing, a Chrome Hearts puffer jacket, and a pair of Prada ski goggles when her partner packed their stuff. "I did," she affirmed. Next was shoplifting "luxury items."

She revealed the most expensive thing she'd ever stolen was an Oscar De La Renta snakeskin clutch. And, of course, it required some expert skills and a lot of pre-planning to "take" stuff from high-end stores. Fox explained how she'd shove things in her pants and discussed learning to act as a dominatrix.

She detailed, "It was improv all day long. I'd have to be a mean nun, a bitchy popular girl in high school, whatever the client wanted," adding, "And I only had a couple of minutes to get ready, get dressed, and prep for it." She continued, "So it was kind of all just on the spot. And I feel like it really taught me how to act," detailed Decider.

She also noted that "she'd go to a costly clothing department store on Fifth Avenue when they would have sales specifically" because the store would be packed with people. Hence, she'd go unnoticed. However, she admitted being caught once as a teenager, resulting in her being "permanently banned" from a Bloomingdale store.

Aside from the lie detector test, the model opened up like never before in her memoir, Down the Drain. The book was released on October 10, 2023, and Fox revealed her life, from her childhood in New York City (where she learned to shoplift) to becoming and feeling like a "heroine" in her teens.

The memoir also details her stealing habit and moving from Italy to New York with her father at age 5. She clearly mentioned that she and her dad were too broke to adjust to the Big Apple. So she began stealing. "The only way to get what I wanted was to take it," Fox said, reported PEOPLE.

