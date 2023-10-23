Julia Fox Opens up About Her ‘Unsustainable’ Relationship With Kanye West: 'Felt Like Two Babies'

Julia Fox, who recently revealed that she had ignored red flags' while dating Kanye West, highlighted the matter further during a Wednesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Fox discussed her highly publicized relationship with West (whom she calls "The Artist") with host Drew Barrymore while promoting her new memoir, Down the Drain. The two dated for only a short time in January 2022, after West asked her to be his girlfriend directly the day after they met.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

Also Read: Kanye West’s Influence on Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe Strengthens Julia Fox’s Latest Allegations

She confessed on the show, "When I first met him, I literally thought nobody would ever hear about it. Because a lot of the time you date these celebrities but they’re very hush-hush and they’re like, ‘Don’t post a picture in my bathroom!’ It’s very like that, so I kind of just thought it would be, like, a secret. When it suddenly got ‘mysteriously leaked’ — it wasn’t me — I just really was not expecting that at all."

When word of their connection leaked, the Uncut Gems actress, who was already the mother of a year-old child, claimed she had chosen to "embrace it." She put on the clothing and followed his instructions for a while, but she eventually conceded she could "do it for so long" before realizing West required "a full-time person," per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon Books (@amazonbooks)

She said, "I had my son, and then [West would] want to talk on the phone a lot and I’d have to change diapers. I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. Ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much." She added, "I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies."

Also Read: Kanye West Once Said Kim Kardashian’s First Self-Styled Look Seemed Similar to Marge Simpson

The model and her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, are the parents of Valentino, who is now two years old. Drew mentioned at one point in the conversation how West had made Julia "bigger" throughout their time together, per Daily Mail. Fox said, "He did want me to be bigger. He did. Like, when I'd be getting a lot of press, he was thrilled. That's the thing about him. When he has a vision for someone, he gets very obsessed with the vision and it becomes almost like his little project, his masterpiece in a way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Fox (@juliafox)

Also Read: Julia Fox Claims Ex Kanye West Asked Her To Get ‘Breast Implants’ and Offered To Pay For It

Julia also made explosive accusations about her connection with Kanye in a book extract just published by The Guardian. During a game of Uno, she said, the rapper offered to pay for her to have a "boob job," but she declined. She wrote, "We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," and then Ye asks her, "I’ll get you a boob job if you want." She was, as she mentioned in her memoir, "being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife."

More from Inquisitr

Julia Fox Reveals That Kanye West ‘Weaponized’ Her Against Kim Kardashian and Treated Her Like a ‘Puppet'

When Kanye West Admitted The Mistakes He Made In His Married Life With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian