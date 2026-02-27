Judge Threatens to Put DOJ and DHS Officials Under Oath Over Court Order Violations

A federal judge in New Jersey stated on Thursday that he is ready to make Pam Bondi’s Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security officials testify under oath if the government keeps violating court orders in immigration detention cases. He warned that future arrests and detentions in his courtroom could lead to show-cause proceedings and in-person hearings.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi issued this warning in a written opinion, ordering the immediate release of Diana Elizabeth Cartagena Hueso, a 29-year-old citizen of El Salvador who filed a habeas petition challenging her detention.

In his opinion, Quraishi stated that efforts in the District of New Jersey to protect the rights of detainees “have been largely frustrated by the Government,” noting that federal prosecutors admitted to violating numerous judicial orders in immigration habeas cases.

“Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office admitted to violating 72 orders issued in immigration habeas cases in this District alone,” Quraishi wrote. “That number itself is shocking, and at least one judge has suggested that it was underreported.”

He continued, “The Government’s ongoing actions after being held accountable can now only be seen as intentional. I will not sit by and allow this intentional misconduct to continue. It ends today.”

Quraishi warned that “further arrests and detentions under § 1225(b)” that come before him will likely prompt “the issuance of an Order to Show Cause and the scheduling of an in-person hearing.” This would require individuals with personal knowledge from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and DHS to “testify under oath regarding the specific facts and legal positions related to the detention at issue.”

The opinion describes Cartagena Hueso as a Salvadoran national who crossed the border in 2016 and later received a credible-fear finding in immigration proceedings. Quraishi wrote that her habeas petition would be granted and that she would be “IMMEDIATELY RELEASED.”

Quraishi’s warning follows recent court proceedings in New Jersey that have pointed out failures to comply with immigration-related judicial orders. In a separate case, DOJ attorney Jordan Fox reported that her review found more than 50 violations of federal court orders in New Jersey immigration cases during a broader investigation ordered by U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz.

Courthouse News Service reported that Fox linked the violations to communication delays and administrative errors. She wrote that her review showed no signs that immigration authorities “intentionally” violated an injunction. In a letter filed with the report, Fox stated, “[W]e deeply regret all violations for which our office is responsible,” and added that DOJ attorneys and staff would “continue to ensure full compliance with court orders.”

Farbiarz, in a filing referenced by Courthouse News, said the review was “careful, thorough, and obviously the product of much work,” while emphasizing that “Judicial orders should never be violated.”

Quraishi’s opinion in Cartagena Hueso’s case was filed on February 26. It comes after the DOJ and DHS have faced numerous court battles across the nation due to immigration enforcement tactics.