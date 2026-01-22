Judge and Wife Gets Shot at Home by Unidentified Gunman, But Their Spirit Remains Unbroken — “Horrific Violence Will Not Shake My Belief”

Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were shot at their home in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon by a shooter who remains unidentified and still at large. The 66-year-old judge suffered from a gunshot wound in the arm, while his wife suffered from one in the hip.

According to The New York Post, the couple was taken to a local hospital and is currently in a stable condition while recovering. According to a 911 dispatch audio, someone had knocked on their door and said that they had the couple’s dog before firing a shot through the door.

Despite the violent and horrific attack, Judge Meyer showed his faith in the judicial system as he said that he wanted “the community to know that I have strong faith in our judicial system.”

He further added, “This horrific violence will not shake my belief in the importance of peacefully resolving disputes. I remain confident we have the best judicial system in the world, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Kimberly Meyer also expressed similar sentiments as she gave a statement released by the police on Monday that said “I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work.”

“We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident,” she added.

Loretta Rush, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice also commented on the incident, saying, “Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer is a fellow judge and a longtime friend. I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me. As of the sending of this message, the shooter is purportedly still at large.”

Rush further added, “Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law. I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery. Meantime, please remain vigilant in your own security.”

According to the US Marshals Service, “2,256 threats had been issued against federal judges since 2022. State judges in Maricopa County, Arizona faced over 400 serious threats between 2020-2023.”

With such rising rates of violence against judges, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski also addressed the attack on Judge Meyer, as he said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family.”

The Mayor then added, “I want to assure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence. I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation.”

As Judge Meyer and his wife Kim now remain in hospital for recovery, authorities are continuing their search for the shooter. The couple could not see the perpetrator’s face and neither has any motive been found behind the shooting, which makes the investigation even more complicated and difficult.