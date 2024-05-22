Judge Aileen Cannon Gets Heavily Criticized for 'Working On Behalf of Trump': "It's Unbelievable!"

While Donald Trump's hush money trial approaches its end, it also marks the beginning of his classified documents case that he is set to face in Florida. US District Judge Aileen Cannon will hear the arguments from both sides. However, people on social media are accusing her of siding with the Republican front-runner and 'working on behalf of him' for delaying the case after new evidence was unsealed.

A user, @djrothkopf, on X, formerly Twitter, ranted about her involvement in the case: "Judge Cannon is not, as commentators and cartoonists would have it, just working on behalf of Trump. She is actively working on behalf of the enemies of the US who have and would benefit from the national security breaches she is effectively defending and making more likely."

Meanwhile, in response to a video post by @allinwithchris criticizing Cannon's move in the classified documents case, another X user, @GoobLenis accused her of 'favoring' Trump, "#JudgeCannon should never been put on this case in the first place; she got pulled off a previous #Trump case for far less; take her off now, this is blatant favoritism to Trump AGAIN."

Writer Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) also reposted a Washington Post article talking about Cannon's delay of the case and echoed, "#JudgeCannon needs to be removed from this case ASAP… #Trump." Prosecutor Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) reposted another article (about finding documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago bedroom in 2022) and criticized, "This makes Judge Cannon's foot-dragging on this case even more incomprehensible. Not like it involves serious matters or anything."

Poet @MatthewSpira reasoned why Judge Cannon shouldn't be part of the case, "We ALL know why she is dragging out. Even if she wasn't completely in the bag for Trump, which she is, him getting elected means she doesn't have to pretend to do any judging." Legal commentator @TristanSnell called out, "Trump betrayed American national security -- and yet his handpicked judge has stopped him from being prosecuted for it. Aileen Cannon must be REMOVED from the case."

Judge Cannon has been at the center of criticism for delaying the 77-year-old's classified documents case despite the new evidence suggesting he illegally kept the secret files at his Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago, per Newsweek. When on May 7, 2024, she indefinitely postponed the hearing, critics referred to her as a 'Trump-appointed' judge.

Although she didn't give a date for the next hearing, the 43-year-old resumed the case on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, but Trump excused himself from appearing at the court, which Cannon approved. However, her unreasonably slow pace has raised question marks in the minds of critics who have been slamming her on social media.

Previously, she allowed the filings to be made public and took many swipes at prosecutors, including Jack Smith, who has filed the case against Trump. "The Court is disappointed in these developments. The sealing and redaction rules should be applied consistently and fairly upon a sufficient factual and legal showing," she wrote, as per CNN. "And parties should not make requests that undermine any prior representations or positions except upon full disclosure to the Court and appropriate briefing."