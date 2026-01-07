Judge Accused of Obstructing ICE Resigns From Her Role — “I Am Pursuing This Fight for Myself”

Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan stunned critics after handing in her resignation, nearly a month after being convicted by a federal jury for allegedly obstructing ICE agents during an arrest.

According to multiple reports, Dugan aided immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in evading ICE officials who were attempting to arrest him from the Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18, 2025.

After questioning the warrant of Eduardo’s arrest, she allegedly directed the agents to the Chief Judges’ chambers.

Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped an illegal also accused of domestic battery (allegedly punching one victim more than 30 times) evade ICE agents, has resigned. H/T: @mattsmith_news pic.twitter.com/4iQH34gLcD — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) January 5, 2026

Next, Dugan warned Eduardo and his attorney about the arrest and proceeded to help them escape. In a viral video, Dugan and the others are were seen leaving the courthouse through a back door.

Eduardo was eventually captured from outside the building and later deported. Meanwhile, Dugan’s actions also led to heavy legal consequences.

Shortly after the ordeal, she was suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Republican state lawmakers asked her to quit in order to avoid threats of potential impeachment proceedings suggested by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August.

According to Jurist News, Dugan was found guilty of obstructing a federal proceeding but acquitted of concealing an individual from arrest.

Fox News noted that Dugan vowed to continue her fight in her resignation letter to the Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers. The Milwaukee Circuit Court judge revealed being in the middle of “unprecedented federal legal proceedings,” which is far from over.

She further declared, “I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary.” Just like Dugan, her legal counsel has also vowed to do everything in their power to clear her name and bring the truth to justice. Her legal representatives claimed there’s a plan in action brewing to clear Dugan’s name.

“While we are disappointed in today’s outcome, the failure of the prosecution to secure convictions on both counts demonstrates the opportunity we have to clear Judge Dugan’s name and show she did nothing wrong in this matter,” the defense team said in a statement.

“We have planned for this potential outcome and our defense of Judge Dugan is just beginning. This trial required considerable resources to prepare for and public support for Judge Dugan’s defense fund is critical as we prepare for the next phase of this defense,” they added.

Judge Hannah Dugan will seek a new trial, her attorneys said on Tuesday. She was found guilty of felony obstruction but acquitted of a related misdemeanor. Her legal team argues the verdict should be set aside due to issues with jury instructions & the handling of evidence. pic.twitter.com/GoTVIUFU41 — Jennie Gay (@jlg_sunshine) December 24, 2025

The date of Dugan’s sentencing is yet to be revealed. She can reportedly face maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Lately, ICE has been under immense scrutiny for its allegedly intimidating tactics. Democrats have slammed President Donald Trump’s administration, even more so after Dugan’s arrest.

“The Trump administration repeatedly use dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine the judiciary at every level,” a press release statement by Governor Evers read.

Fellow Democrats chimed in agreement with Evers’ statement against Trump, each condemning Dugan’s arrest. Vermont Democrat, Becca Balint, urged a “probe” into Dugan’s recent arrest to rule out any foul play.

She said, “This is dangerous and outrageous, and it is designed to intimidate our judiciary.” Incidents such as these has prompted the need to limit ICE arrests within a courthouse to avoid a disruption of judicial procedures.