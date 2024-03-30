Joy Behar’s Humorous Remark on Lara Trump Sparks Laughter on ‘The View’: “Was That Wrong of Me?”

Joy Behar’s humorous quips on The View have become a staple on the show, often leading to moments of amusement among her co-hosts and the audience. However, her recent dig at Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee Co-Chair, ignited laughter and a bit of awkwardness on the set. During a segment discussing Lara’s interview with NBC News, she discussed moving past the 2020 election claims; as such, Behar couldn’t resist making a playful jab. After the clip of Donald Trump's daughter-in-law interview played on screen, Behar seized the moment, saying, "She speaks out of both sides of her lips!" The witty remark drew laughter from the studio audience and even elicited a grin from Behar herself.

RNC JOB SEEKERS ASKED IF 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: Although the Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump claims the party is putting the past behind them, #TheView co-hosts react to reports of job applicants being asked about the past election. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/sUDpRN6Zgx — The View (@TheView) March 28, 2024

However, Behar’s humor didn’t end there. She playfully questioned executive producer Brian Teta about the appropriateness of her joke: “Is that wrong of me?” The question was met with a moment of silence, but her co-hosts continued to chuckle. Weighing in, Sunny Hostin remarked, "It seems to me like there are certain questions that you can't ask when you're interviewing...I wonder if you can ask that."

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg, as reported by The Wrap, struggled to contain her laughter as she tried to steer the conversation back on track. Goldberg, known for her composure as a moderator, went on to mention reports about RNC job applicants being asked about their beliefs regarding the election being stolen, as an attempt to transition away from Behar's awkward moment.

In the NBC interview, Lara exclaimed, “The past is the past and unfortunately, we had to learn a couple of hard lessons in 2020. Believe me, we are taking those, we are applying them all across this country and every single state, and we want to ensure that indeed, every single legal vote is counted.” As reported by Decider, she added, “Well, I actually think if you talk to him right now, you will see that he is very much embracing early voting. I think that the message that the people of this country have sent to Donald Trump, and you saw it in the primaries, is that they want to get out and they want to vote for him as soon as they possibly can. And if that means Day 1 of early voting for people, he’s very happy for them to go out and do it.”

Behar expressed her skepticism about Lara's appointment as co-chair of the RNC, predicting potential challenges. She pointed out past instances when Trump family members were given positions of authority, and things didn't go as planned. One such blunder was when Trump appointed his daughter and son-in-law as senior White House advisers. The appointments were a reason for much controversy as both of them didn't have prior qualifications for the work they were assigned.