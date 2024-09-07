Joy Behar’s Hooking Up Comment About Ana Navarro Catches Josh Shapiro Off Guard on ‘The View’

Another day, another awkward but wildly entertaining moment on The View. This time courtesy of co-host Joy Behar, who flustered Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, with her trademark humor and cheeky misinterpretations. During Shapiro’s debut appearance on the daytime talk show, things got off to a bumpy start when Behar, known for her sharp wit, opened the conversation by teasing him about his popularity. She told Shapiro, “You’re super popular in Pennsylvania. My cousins live in Pennsylvania. They like you. Most of them.” When Shapiro asked, “Most?” Behar clarified, “Well, some of them are Trump supporters…but those are not blood, they’re in-laws.”

As per Decider, the conversation took an unexpected turn when co-host Ana Navarro mentioned her recent work in Pennsylvania. She said, “I was just in Pennsylvania because we were doing something in Bethlehem with Puerto Ricans. I promised them you would come to see them. They love you too.” Shapiro, being polite, responded, “I’m sorry we didn’t hook up, that would have been fun. We had to come to New York to do that.” That’s when Behar’s dirty humor kicked in. Behar cheekily responded, “Excuse me? Hook up?” Navarro quickly added, “Don’t start rumors!”

Gov. Josh Shapiro tells "The View" Kamala Harris should not "underestimate" Trump pic.twitter.com/bJopEaNoSo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2024

Amid the laughs, a visibly flustered Shapiro asked, “Was that on-air?” only for Behar to casually confirm, “Yeah, that was on-air.” After the hilarious exchange, Shapiro smoothly wrapped up his appearance by talking about politics, his support for Kamala Harris, and his love for both the Eagles and the Steelers. But Behar’s antics didn’t stop there. In another memorable moment from the show, Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined the panel to promote her memoir, Lovely One.

The Pennsylvania governor shares his take on the balance between defending Second Amendment rights and protecting children. WATCH: https://t.co/9L9Te9zaub pic.twitter.com/0gN0eVU4VR — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2024

As per EW, during the interview, Behar questioned, "So, Justice Jackson, I have to ask you this question, because public opinion of the Supreme Court has hit an all-time low. You might notice that in the media." Behar quickly apologized, when a smiling Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "Sometimes I just fall in love with the way you ask the question." Unfazed, Behar asked, "Is it too blunt? Let me see if I can sugar-coat it— To what do you attribute this? And what can you do or any of you do to turn this around?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manny Carabel

Jackson remarked, "We don't have any way of enforcing our opinions other than people's belief that the rule of law is important and that the court is safeguarding it. So, we have to rely in a lot of ways on public opinion. I try to write opinions that will allow the public to understand what's going on." Jackson added, "I try very carefully in my opinions to stay in my lane as a judge, the understanding that the court is one of the three branches that we don't do policy decisions, that we are focused on law...I separate my personal views when I'm actually ruling...I do think it's our responsibility to reassure the public in our rulings, and those are the kinds of things that I try to do.”