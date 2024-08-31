Late OJ Simpson Seemingly Bragged About Hot-Tub Hookup with Kris Jenner in the 90's

The disgraced NFL star OJ Simpson once bragged about his sexual encounter with the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. In the documentary Who Killed Nicole? Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo made the spicy claims of Jenner and Simpson making out in a hot tub whilst they were still together with their respective partners.

Pardo, the former manager, alleged that OJ Simpson boasted about the size of his manhood as he viscerally described the violent sexual acts between the pair. "That was as messed up as you can possibly get," said Pardo in a video clip from the documentary obtained by Page Six in 2019. Pardo claimed that the sexual encounter left Jenner injured and in need of medical assistance. "[Kris] came to [O.J.'s] room and said: 'Can you take me to the hospital?' He said: 'No. Have Rob do it,'" maintained the ex-manager, adding that "they had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning."

At the time, Jenner was married to the late attorney Robert Kardashian and Simpson to Nicole Brown. Pardo further revealed that the NFL star also told him details of the sex in a limousine ride from Raleigh North Carolina to an Atlanta nightclub in 2003. Consequently, the couples divorced following the tryst, (Jenner-Kardashian) in 1991 and (Simpson-Brown) in 1992. Brown was already a victim of domestic violence and abuse at the hands of her oppressor husband, to the point where he once broke her arm, reported The Washington Post. For Jenner, it was the adulterous affair that led to the separation. "From what I'm understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had," claimed Pardo who managed Simpson from 1999 to 2012.

However, the Kardashian matriarch vehemently denied these allegations by Pardo and maintained no such incident ever happened. "This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with OJ Simpson," Jenner shut down the speculations. Subsequently, Simpson too clarified he'd never been interested in the socialite nor was she. The now-68-year-old went on to marry Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner only after a month of dating. Their alleged affair story gave birth to a bizarre conspiracy theory that Simpson fathered Khloe Kardashian, a rumor that Jenner addressed head-on on their family's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a DNA test.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Simpson, prior to his death from prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, clarified in X, formerly Twitter, video post, "Never, and I want to stress, never in any way, shape or form I had any interest in Kris, romantically [or] sexually. And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me." "So all of these stories are just bogus, bad, and tasteless," he concluded.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 17, 2024. It has since been updated.