Joy Behar Under Fire for Calling Donald Trump Supporters 'Not Real Christians' on 'The View'

The View versus Donald Trump. ABC's daytime talk show moderator Joy Behar earned the wrath of people online for calling Trump supporters "not real Christians." Recently, on the show, the 81-year-old comedian along with her fellow all-female panelists discussed Christianity, other religions, and the Ten Commandments on the show aired on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The panelists were weighing in on the passing of a controversial bill requiring Louisiana public schools and colleges to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Naturally, the topic deviated to the former president where Behar suggested it'd be better if they posted the Commandments at Mar-a-Lago for Trump to revise them since, according to her, he's broken all of them. She also aimed at his supporters, calling them "so-called" Christians.

However, her remarks didn't sit well with MAGA fans who ripped her online. An account on X, formerly Twitter, @Bubblebathgirl posted the video clip from the show and captioned, "Joy Behar on The View just said anyone voting for President Trump isn't a real Christian. This blanket attack is wrong. But it's fair to say Biden isn't a real Christian. He supports late-term abortion and kept Christian symbols out of the White House."

More voices condemned her "not Christians" comments like @CJB4221 who questioned Behar's own "Christianness,"

"I sincerely doubt she understands what a Christian believes. I see no evidence she is one." @Amoreena1968 echoed, "Truthfully, it's painful to watch any clip at all from the view, but I did watch this one because I am a Christian. First of all, I would like to know who anointed Joy Behar, God?"

@TheClampdown agreed, "Like Joy Behar is an expert on Christianity!" Meanwhile, @jojo04631317 tagged Behar and tried to reason, "I understand your frustration with the election but comments like your on Christian's will only make them stronger. U can't say what's wrong with these folks. We went down that road with deplorables. Look where it got you. can't put people down."

Sara Haines shared her concern about putting the Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools, "This would be concerning to me. Not because the message is bad. Put it into your own words. Hang things about being good to people. I don't need my young child asking about adultery on the way home from school."

Meanwhile, Behar chimed in, "They want to post this in schools. I say post this at Mar-a-Lago and put a picture of Stormy Daniels right next to it. You know he has broken 11 commandments and there's a waitlist. I mean, this guy has gone above and beyond, and yet these Christians now, these so-called Christians, now are going to vote for him," as per the Washington Examiner.

"All I know is that there are a lot of people who say they're Christians who are voting for him," the Comedian scoffed to which Haines interjected, "I'm a Christian and I'm not voting for him," Behar affirmed, "I know that about you, and I don't think anyone on this panel is voting for him. But they're out there."

She concluded by complaining, "It just seems ironic that he's broken every law of every commandment and they think he's the one to vote for. What's the matter with everybody?"