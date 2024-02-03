Joy Behar of 'The View' Slams Lindsey Graham for Saying Mark Zuckerberg Has 'Blood' on His Hands

The View, co-host Joy Behar expressed her frustration with Sen. Lindsey Graham, accusing the Republican politician of hypocrisy during a Senate hearing in a recent episode. The discussion revolved around the hearing held on Wednesday, February 1, where CEOs, including CEO of Meta- Mark Zuckerberg, faced scrutiny, being told they had "blood" on their hands for teen deaths associated with social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

In 2022, Graham was listed among GOP politicians who received significant financial support from gun rights groups, securing the fourth spot with a total of $284,000, according to Axios. In the recent Senate hearing, executives from Meta, TikTok, Snap, Discord, and X faced rigorous questioning regarding the potential risks their platforms may pose to young users. Sen. Lindsey Graham, renowned for his outspoken stance on diverse issues, adopted a forceful position against social media during the proceedings as per The Washington Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

“Zuckerberg and the rest of them are very, very much guilty, and there’s nothing being done, even though in Europe, they’re doing a lot to counteract the problems of the internet,” Behar said. She continued, “What struck me as so hypocritical: Lindsey Graham yelling, ‘You have blood on your hands,’ when this man has taken tens of thousands of dollars from the NRA. What about those kids, the blood on his hands for those children who were shot in those schools?” Behar then exclaimed, “I don’t want to listen to this virtue signaling from a bunch of liars!”

Behar seized the opportunity on The View to highlight what she perceived as Graham's double standards. In a fiery exchange on The View, Joy Behar highlighted what she perceived as a contradiction in Sen. Lindsey Graham's stance on social media. While Graham expressed concerns about the impact of social media on young lives during a recent Senate hearing, Behar pointed out his substantial financial backing from gun rights groups. Behar's accusation of hypocrisy against Sen. Lindsey Graham centered on the perceived inconsistency between his strong opposition to social media and his financial connections to gun rights organizations. This contradiction, as pointed out by Behar, formed the core of her critique during the talk show discussion.

Joy Behar on Mark Zuckerberg: “He’s becoming the most evil person on the planet, Trump must be so jealous”. pic.twitter.com/vVFtzj9E81 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 27, 2021

“Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” Graham said. He added, “You have a product that’s killing people.” Meanwhile, recently Whoopi Goldberg offered her perspective on celebrities and the criticism they face for their bodies. Haines suggested avoiding comments on physical appearances altogether, while Behar took a different approach, advocating for self-love. Behar expressed, "It’s good to love your own body. I’d prefer it if someone else would love mine even more than I love it. But I go along with everything."