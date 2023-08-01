Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg Takes His Girls to Taylor Swift Eras Concert, 'Life of a Girl Dad'

Mark Zuckerberg, who seems to be on parental duty, made a surprise appearance at one of Taylor Swift's ongoing shows. He and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, took their daughters out for a special evening at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Santa Clara, California. The Meta CEO, who is father to Aurelia, 4 months, August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7, with Chan, posted a lovely picture album of his family on Instagram at the concert in Levi's Stadium.

The post, which included three images from the Eras Tour, was accompanied by a caption written by Zuckerberg, "Life of a girl dad." In the first photo, he and Chan, 38, can be seen smiling and looking festive in formal attire, with the two of them adorned with jewelry on opposite sides of their faces. The subsequent image had Chan crouching close to two of their kids, while the latter and two other girls stood on the balcony and observed the gathering below. The final one was a repeating motif showing Zuckerberg's arm laden with friendship bracelets suitable for a Taylor Swift gig.

According to People, Zuckerberg also shared a photo of himself in concert lights and jewels on his Instagram Story as he was obliviously looking at his phone. Captioning the photo, "Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert," he wrote.

Swift performed at Levi's Stadium on Friday night and will play there again on Saturday night, this time with support from Haim and Gracie Abrams. Next, Swift will be making six appearances in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on August 3-9.

The newest member of the Zuckerberg family was born in March. Proud dad announced the news on Instagram with photographs of the family with the new baby. The caption read, "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing."

After meeting in 2003 at Harvard University, the software mogul and the philanthropist embarked on their 'girl parent' adventure. A 2010 interview with The New Yorker revealed that Priscilla had met Mark at a fraternity party. "He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there," she said. After graduating from college, the pair planned to set up a house in Palo Alto, California. In 2012, they had a surprise wedding for their friends and family that looked more like a celebration of Priscilla's medical school graduation.

Mark shared the news on Facebook in November 2015 that Priscilla had given birth to the couple's first daughter, Maxima (Max), two years later. He wrote, "We’re so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world. Everyone is happy and healthy. Thank you for all your love and support through our pregnancy. There is so much joy in our little family."

