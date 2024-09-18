Joy Behar of 'The View' Rattles the Audience and Her Co-hosts With a Risqué Comment About Trump

Former president Donald Trump drew close criticism for his 'repetitive speech' during the presidential debate with Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. The Republican leader was also advised by experts to consult a neurologist for the potential risk of dementia. Keeping the hot topic on the table The View co-hosts discussed the possibility of Trump experiencing 'progressive cognitive decline' when co-host Joy Behar surprised the audience and her fellow panelists by saying, “Wait, so you’re saying he has the big D?”

WHAT ARE TRUMP'S TIES TO LAURA LOOMER? #TheView co-hosts question the right-wing provocateur and conspiracy theorist's impact on the Trump-Vance campaign. pic.twitter.com/q8diJAclpU — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2024

As per The Wrap, Behar, however, did not mean it in a sexual context, since previously the popular day-time talk show hosts were concerned with Trump's closeness to right-wing activist Laura Loomer and their 'relationship' gaining the spotlight. They also questioned his motives for including her in the 9/11 memorial services on Wednesday despite her history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories. Trump's ex-staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on his decisions saying, "I have a bit of a theory which, I was very critical of Biden and what I saw as sort of the decline that came with age with him. I have said this, and I’m ringing this bell — there is a decline with Donald Trump."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephanie Keith

She continued, "He’s never been the most eloquent person, that’s an overstatement. But the judgment he’s exercising right now when it’s not for him just about winning the White House, it’s also about staying out of jail. His criminal cases do not go away if he loses. And that he doesn’t have the judgment eight weeks out from an election to not have this fringe person who should be nowhere near the White House or mainstream politics advising him. Or he’s espousing with 67 million people watching that “they’re eating the pets,” something is off. And I just feel like it’s not getting nearly enough attention. But the count —and Behar broke in with her hilarious suggestion.

Both Biden and Trump have gaffes. Both are up there in years. But only one of them says that he would give Carte Blanche to Putin. Think about that. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) February 11, 2024

Griffin continued, "I think he’s in decline. Co-host Ana Navarro then tried to straighten out Behar's point, "Wait, wait, wait, you got to clarify that." Which is when co-host Sunny Hostin explained: "She means “dementia.” Behar chimed: "Dementia. What are you talking about? Oh, “D,” I see. Never mind," she quipped. Behar, who frequently cracks crude jokes didn't know what she had implied, though, at this very time. However, this is not the first time the veteran comedian downplayed Trump with her risqué jokes.

According to The Daily Beast, during an earlier episode of the show, Behar suggested that President Joe Biden should debate Trump because he’d “wipe the floor with him.” Simultaneously, she insisted that the two senior politicians undergo a physical examination as well. “Biden should just challenge him to push-ups,” she stated, making the audience in the studio chuckle. That, however, was only the pretext for the remainder of her joke. “The last time Trump did a push-up, he was on top of Stormy Daniels,” she added, evoking gasps from both her co-hosts and the live audience.