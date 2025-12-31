Journalist Who Helped Bring Down Jeffrey Epstein Alarmed by Latest File Revelations

Award-winning investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting was key in exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, says the latest revelations from the government’s delayed release of Epstein-related files are even more disturbing than she expected.

Brown, whose 2017 investigation into Epstein’s network led to his arrest in 2019, discussed the new disclosures during an appearance on The Bulwark Podcast with host Tim Miller. She mentioned that as more documents appear, her concern has grown.

“I would say most of the stuff that I’m getting is just more like, ‘Oh my God, this is worse than I thought,’” Brown said. “That’s really what I think every day.”

Brown, who has spent nearly a decade focused on the Epstein case, said her deep knowledge of the investigation has not shielded her from shock. “This is like, wow, there are big people involved,” she said. “Look, I’ve been immersed in this for eight years, and I’ve seen a lot. So when you see something like that, I think it’s just human nature to think, ‘What is this now?’”

The latest set of files released by the federal government included photographs of Epstein with a range of high-profile figures, such as Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, and Mick Jagger. Epstein was well-connected, and appearing in the files is not proof of wrongdoing.

The materials were released as part of a larger effort involving records from the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. attorneys’ offices involved in the Epstein investigation. Many documents remain heavily redacted, which has drawn criticism from advocates for transparency and journalists.

Brown stated the renewed interest has led to a surge of new information. “You have no idea the number of calls I’m getting on a daily basis now,” she said. “It’s incredible.”

She added that the number of tips has become overwhelming, stating, “I mean, tips that I would have jumped at and written before all this happened because they are good stories.” She continued, “I’m trying to prioritize. It’s completely overwhelming.”

According to Brown, the scope of the case is much larger than any one reporter or outlet can manage. “This is a story that’s big enough for a lot of reporters,” she said, urging wider media attention rather than a narrow focus on individual names.

Later in the conversation, Brown criticized the administration’s handling of the file release, calling it troubling and inconsistent. She pointed to what she saw as political pressure surrounding the disclosures, including Donald Trump’s public attempts to downplay the issue and his comments suggesting the files could “hurt a lot of his friends.”

“That should be investigated,” Brown said. “All this should be investigated, and I don’t think it should be a partisan issue. I think the Republicans should want to investigate it, too.”

Brown also questioned why officials originally suggested there was little of significance left to release. “Why did they say that there wasn’t anything here?” she asked. “There definitely is stuff there.”

As the files continue to be released, the story is expected to get bigger with more of Epstein’s associates being brought into question. However, there is yet to be any criminal investigations into anyone potentially involved in the Epstein trafficking network.