Josh Allen Spotted With Hailee Steinfeld After Rumors Swirl of His Split With Brittany Williams

NFL star quarterback Josh Allen has a "new love interest" amidst rumors of his split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. He was spotted recently on a cozy date with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld. The two were photographed for the first time in public, and both Allen and Steinfeld were seen twinning in "matching outfits" for their NYC rendezvous.

Josh Allen spotted with Hailee Steinfeld after rumored Brittany Williams breakup. https://t.co/8lVInTBQ6z pic.twitter.com/k0qjme8uhW — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2023

According to New York Post, both wore blue jeans. Steinfeld coordinated with an off-white oversized blazer and nude heels whereas Allen wore a white tee. The couple also engaged in "light PDA," with the NFL star putting his arm around the singer as they walked together.

People reports that Allen was in a relationship with Williams for more than five years, they had been dating since 2017. The couple recently fueled breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media. Williams also "scrubbed clean" her Instagram page by deleting all her pictures with Allen. She also joked about "accepting husband applications" while attending the Kentucky Derby recently.

According to US Magazine, Allen first met Williams when they were 8 years old at a birthday party thrown for the NFL star’s brother. The Pilates instructor then asked Allen to be her date to the Sadie Hawkins dance in high school. The duo, however, didn’t actually start dating until freshman year of college in 2015, and they were in a long-distance romance until Allen was drafted into the NFL in 2018. During an appearance on Kelly Stafford's The Morning After podcast in August 2022, the Pilates instructor revealed that she and the Buffalo Bills quarterback player had lived together for four years and recently moved in together to a new house that they built. However, by the spring of 2023, the couple had seemingly quit over unknown reasons.

As for the Most Girls singer, Steinfeld exclusively revealed to People that she is "single," while appearing for her cover interview with the magazine, published earlier this week. The Oscar-nominated actress spoke about what she is looking for in a partner. She explained, “I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan. I've been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I'm not really looking, so I don't have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that's the greatest thing ever.”

Steinfeld added, “It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life's happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around. Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love.”