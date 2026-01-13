Jordan Addison Arrest Sparks Netizens’ Mockery and Vikings Unease

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested early Monday morning in Tampa, Florida, and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody at 3:46 a.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Jail records show he was booked several hours later and released the same afternoon after posting a $500 cash bond.

The charge, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance, is classified as a Level 1 misdemeanor under Florida law, according to CBS Sports. The arrest was made by Seminole Indian Police, with the location listed as the casino property.

Jordan Addison went for the 3 Peat 😭😭 https://t.co/RjE7qGXc2p pic.twitter.com/yhBlkhqbDQ — Cam (@42Cyc) January 13, 2026

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday he had only just learned of the incident and declined to speculate. “I don’t wanna speculate on that in any way, shape or form,” O’Connell told reporters. “We’ve gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me.”

While the legal charge itself is relatively minor, the reaction online was anything but.

Within hours, social media users were resurfacing Addison’s past off-field issues and turning the arrest into a running joke. One viral post joked that Addison “saves arrests for the offseason,” while another quipped that he couldn’t be “one-upped” after another NFL player made headlines earlier in the week.

Jordan Addison yearns to be arrested, it’s his favorite thing to do. But he is courteous and disciplined enough to save it for the offseason, that’s a winning culture right there. — Gary Treeman (@PurpyNFL) January 13, 2026

Others were less amused.

Several fans questioned whether the Vikings should consider a future contract extension for Addison at all, pointing to what they described as a pattern of poor decision-making away from the field. One widely shared post on X said there was “no way” the team should reward him financially, citing multiple legal incidents in just three seasons.

Addison’s arrest adds to a growing list of off-field issues since he entered the league. In July 2024, he was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport after being found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced “wet reckless” charge, and was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2025 season.

#Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Jordan Addison: “99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he’s a joy to be around. He’s incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible, and like all of us, what are you like on those 1% of those days… obviously that’s something we have… pic.twitter.com/oBr9NQrLzX — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) January 13, 2026

Earlier, in July 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone in Minnesota just days before training camp. He pleaded guilty, was fined, and had his license suspended for six months, according to Newsweek.

The Vikings have also disciplined him internally. Addison was benched for one quarter last season after missing a team walkthrough, with O’Connell citing organizational standards at the time.

On the field, Addison remains one of Minnesota’s most talented young receivers. A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he made an immediate impact as a rookie. But his production dipped last season, finishing with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns, all career lows, as the Vikings’ offense struggled.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Vikings star WR Jordan Addison was arrested by Seminole Indian Police and was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. He was released from custody on Monday after posting bail for a $500 cash bond. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/anfKl51PW5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 13, 2026

The organization acknowledged the Florida arrest on Tuesday but said it was still gathering information. Addison’s legal team has not commented publicly on the latest charge.

As Addison awaits his next court date, the Vikings face a familiar balancing act — weighing on-field ability against off-field distractions — while fans continue to debate whether patience is wearing thin.