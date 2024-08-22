Jon Stewart Worries Donald Trump is 'Becoming Biden' in Race to Office: "This is a Real Decline..."

Jon Stewart insinuated that the former commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, seems to be changing into Joe Biden as he continues to fight for the Oval Office. In his most recent The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart podcast, the late-night anchor reflected on Trump's recent meeting with Elon Musk. Stewart said of the interview, "Was that just like two old dudes in a basement talking about how hot each other is? Like, wow. I was f---ing bored."

Subsequently, the talk show host claimed he had an epiphany after listening to the discussion. Stewart opined, "I think [Trump] is before our eyes becoming Biden in this race. The whole idea was that performance by Biden in the debate was so shocking to the system of functionality, where you watched a guy and you go like, ‘Oh s--t,’ like this is a real decline in a way that we had not anticipated but it obscured what is clearly going on with Trump as well."

Stewart argued that Trump can't play the role of the younger, more vibrant candidate anymore because he isn't competing against Biden. "When you remove that from the equation, you're just left with a much more stark focus on what his decline is. And then you listen to those Twitter spaces. And again, like he's always been a bit rambly, but holy f-ck."

Here's Trump talking about how poorly Biden spoke at the debate, while clearly slurring whenever he gets excited. pic.twitter.com/zpq6UIhsXY — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 13, 2024

Following the Trump-Musk interview, the fact that Trump didn't sound like himself was brought up by many. As per Intelligencer, the words 'slurring' and 'dentures' were trending on X. A few news outlets like AZCentral pointed out that Trump seemed to have suddenly gotten a lisp that wasn't heard previously. Trump sounded 'like a sugared-up kid on Halloween who won't take out his plastic vampire teeth,' quipped late-night comedian, Seth Meyers.

Jon Stewart tackles Donald Trump's latest tactic: using his old Biden insults on Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/ilY88hFzHz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 13, 2024

On The Daily Show last week, Stewart also made fun of Trump for seeming to miss his old fights with Biden. As reported by The Independent, he said, "[Joe Biden] not coming back, Donald! Look, I hate to say it, but I don’t think Trump has it in him to go after Kamala Harris. He’s been fighting Joe Biden for six years...it’s all he knows. He misses the fight so much. He was still workshopping nicknames for Joe Biden this weekend."

Thereafter, Stewart played a tape of Trump polling the rallygoers on their preference between 'Crooked Joe' and 'Sleepy Joe' before remarking, "This is sad. It’s like watching an old man talking to an empty spot on the bench— and then you realize that’s where his wife used to sit. He would give everything for just one more moment with Crooked Joe." Stewart, pretend addressing Trump, mocked, "I get it. You wanted to run against Joe Biden. Just two old dudes going toe to toe fungus. It’s not fair! Now you’ve got to run against someone who appears…healthy!"