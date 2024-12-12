Jon Stewart Mocks The One ‘F---ing Weird’ Move Trump Does With World Leaders: "I Find It Hard..."

President-elect Donald Trump made his first official international visit to France after winning the elections in November for the re-opening of Notre Dame. During the visit, Trump made an innate showcase of powerplay with a viral 17-second handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to one clip, the Republican leader was captured shaking Macron's hand while lifting his right elbow to a 45-degree angle. Consequently, as per The Independent, Jon Stewart, The Daily Show host, highlighted Trump's dominating behavior during a segment of his show saying, "Trump continued the “long American tradition of not waiting until inauguration to become president to head overseas and meet with allies and remind everyone how f***ing weird he is about shaking hands."

“Top-down, up-down, bottom, side-to-side, grab it, hit me on the flippity,” the veteran comedian joked. Fox News also reported that netizens shared the same sentiments about the viral handshake moments on X. "President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him," one social media user mocked. "Trump shares a very normal handshake with Macron," NY Post reporter Diana Glebova tweeted. "President Trump manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron with one of the most dominating handshakes I’ve ever seen. We are so back," investigative reporter Drew Hernandez wrote sarcastically.

However, this is not the first time the two world leaders were engaged in a tug-of-war-like handshake. In 2017, Trump and Macron awkwardly shook hands for 29 seconds while taking a stroll. "The Trump-Macron handshake is hilarious. Because it happened twice. And you know Macron was told to prepare, and probably practiced, and then still got dominated," author John LeFevre tweeted while recalling their past behavior.

However, Tonya Reiman, author of the book The Power of Body Language, observed that Trump behaved 'differently' around Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2017 G-20 Summit. As per The Independent, Reiman observed that Trump displayed 'boss moves' with other world leaders but in Putin's presence, he remained cautious. Lillian Glass, a body language expert affirmed the same, saying, “You see Trump is very guarded... He doesn’t put all smiles out, and he doesn’t lean into Putin, he leans away." "From what was swirling around, he doesn’t want to give Americans the wrong impression and he doesn’t want to give the world the wrong impression,” she added.

Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma explained that the Russian President asserted his dominance in front of Trump instead. "Putin is standing up straight in his body position and Trump is the one that walks toward him,” Wood said. “Trump is the one who initiates the handshake and Trump is leaning his whole body - not quite in bow, but leaning forward as a bid to bow," she concluded.