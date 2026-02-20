Johnson Rejects Effort to Grant Jesse Jackson Final Honor at Capitol

House Speaker Mike Johnson denied a request for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. He cited how similar requests have been handled in the past, according to CNN.

The request came from Jackson’s family, as one source familiar with the situation told CNN. The source said the decision followed past practice and was not politically motivated.

CNN reported that Johnson’s choice aligned with how Capitol leaders have treated requests involving other notable figures. The same source mentioned that similar requests for conservative activist Charlie Kirk and former Vice President Dick Cheney were also turned down. Usually, the honor goes to presidents, certain military leaders, and select government officials.

Lying in honor typically means placing the casket in the Capitol Rotunda for public viewing and final respects. The Architect of the Capitol states that government officials or military officers may lie in state, while private citizens can lie in honor.

The most recent person to lie in state in the Rotunda was former President Jimmy Carter. A Congressional Research Service overview explains the process for approving lying in state or in honor and highlights the Capitol Rotunda’s role in national mourning ceremonies.

Jackson passed away this week at 84, and leaders from both parties praised him for decades of activism, spanning politics and international affairs.

President Donald Trump referred to Jackson as a “good man” this week in a tribute, which also included a dig at former President Barack Obama, who praised the late civil rights leader as “a true giant.”

Despite the president’s claim that Jackson despised Obama, the pair were friends, and the late Jackson voted for him twice.

Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We will always be grateful for Jesse’s lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson… pic.twitter.com/Q68r4IJt9U — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2026

Jackson gained national attention in the 1960s as a close aide to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He later built a career as an organizer, minister, and political figure, influencing Democratic politics for decades. He ran twice for the Democratic presidential nomination and gained national recognition for creating a multiracial coalition of supporters.

He was also with MLK just before his high-profile assassination in 1986

The family has announced plans for public remembrances outside the Capitol. Jackson will lie in repose next week at Rainbow PUSH headquarters in Chicago, followed by formal services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C., CNN reported.

The Associated Press separately noted that memorial events would take place in multiple locations, including Chicago and Washington, with more observances planned in South Carolina, Jackson’s birthplace, as the family and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition arrange public and private services.

Johnson’s office has not provided a public explanation beyond what was reported from sources close to the decision. CNN described the denial as consistent with leadership decisions regarding Rotunda honors in other cases.