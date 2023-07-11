Johnny Depp Flaunts His Love for Daughter Lily-Rose With This Special Item at His Band's Concert

Johnny Depp is a proud father, and he displayed his undying love for his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp by wearing a customized blazer with her name stitched into the lapel. The 60-year-old rock star flaunted the sweet homage while performing with his rock band Hollywood Vampires at London's O2 Arena, reports the Daily Mail.

Johnny is currently on tour with his four-member band, which includes Alice Cooper's Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. The Hollywood actor paired the black haute couture blazer with matching trousers. He accessorized the look with signature-style trinkets - rings, necklaces, and chains. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also showed off his long locks by wearing a distressed beige fedora hat with a bandana.

Johnny Depp wearing coat with Lily Rose's name embroidered, at Hollywood Vampires Concert in London. pic.twitter.com/aPHeX8rqZ5 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) July 9, 2023

The Fantastic Beasts actor shares two children with his former partner Vanessa Paradis: a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp. Johnny and Paradis split up in 2012.

The Golden Globe winner has a habit of paying tribute to his only daughter in thoughtful ways. According to Hello Magazine, in May 2022, he wore her name on a beaded bracelet during the closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial. While appearing for the trial Johnny had said, "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16. I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."

Before an interview with David Letterman in 2006, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor had paid another homage to his daughter. He had accessorized his outfit with a metal disc necklace that was engraved with the name and birth date of Lily-Rose while greeting his fans, reports Hello Magazine. Johnny is also known to wear a picture pendant of his model daughter during some of his red-carpet events.

Johnny feels proud of Lily-Rose's recent achievements and performance in the highly controversial HBO series, The Idol. A source exclusively revealed to the Daily Mail, "Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her. He loves that she is her own person and becoming her own actress."

11/13/18 — johnny depp wearing lily-rose depp pendant during fantastic beasts: the crimes of grindelwald’s premiere <3 pic.twitter.com/0CWEwp73jl — allie MISSES CA (@DEPPTHROATING) July 22, 2019

The source further commented on how Johnny feels that his daughter is creating an identity for herself: "She isn't resting her career on his success. He loves that she is such a strong person, especially now that she has gotten some extra attention with her recent role in The Idol. He is proud of her and not lending anything to the extra chatter and drama that the role brings. He believes that she must be doing something right since the role is getting so much attention, and he is proud of her success."

Johnny reportedly remained unfazed at the backlash Lily-Rose is receiving for her explicit role in the hit series. He instead "believes she must be doing something right to have gained so much attention."

The Jeanne du Barry actor kicked off the Hollywood Vampires European leg of the tour in Bucharest, Romania after having to postpone several concerts due to his ankle injury. Next, the rock band will be performing several gigs in Europe before concluding their tour in the United States at the end of July.

