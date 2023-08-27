Johnny Depp Is Reportedly 'Catching Up' With Partying And Drinking Habits, Leaves Friends Concerned

Johnny Depp is on a wild music tour with his 'Hollywood Vampires'bandmates and the rock icons had a successful first performance of their U.S. leg in Boston. The band comprises of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. However, recently few of its European dates were canceled at the last minute and reportedly it is because of Depp's resurfacing 'partying habits'. An insider has exclusively revealed to Life and Style Magazine, "Johnny’s pals fear his partying is once again catching up to him.

Some claim his boozing has gotten so bad that they want to stage an intervention.” Allegedly the Pirates of the Caribbean star was also responsible for the cancellation of their Budapest show, he was found passed out in his hotel room and a doctor had to be summoned. “His bandmates were furious but also concerned,” the source added. “Johnny doesn’t know when to stop.”

Also Read: Amber Heard May Have Been the Reason Behind Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ Split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Vampires (@hollywoodvampires)

The insider has claimed that the defamation trial with ex-wife, Amber Heard still haunts him - “There are probably a lot of reasons he wants to check out, but some say the Amber drama still affects him. He’s famous for falling down, picking himself up, brushing himself off, and moving on, but he can’t do that forever, and at some point, something is going to give.” During the trial the Fantastic Beasts star had admitted to substance abuse which led to major public scrutiny and a medical trial, “We heard all the ugly details and saw the shocking video of him at his worst,” the source further added. “Johnny is way too old to be acting like a young rock star. He’s just not bouncing back like he used to.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

As per Deadline, in 2022, Ellen Barkin, his co-star from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas had told the court that Depp "was drunk a lot of time." “Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in Las Vegas while we were shooting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. He is just a jealous man, controlling. I had a scratch on my back once that got him very very angry because he thought I was having sex with someone I wasn’t," Barkin revealed while testifying about his alcohol abuse and their alleged relationship.

Also Read: When U.S. Secret Service Got Involved and Issued a Comment on Johnny Depp’s ‘Poor Joke’ About Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Williams (@gregwilliamsphotography)

Defending himself, Depp had stated that he used drugs and alcohol as "self-medication" - "I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time," Depp said. "It was essentially just self-medication," he had said. "Where you want to escape from is your own brain, your own head." Depp confessed to taking the pills "to escape the chaotic nature of what we were living through," he said. Depp also admitted to spending more than $30,000 a month on wine before he went into rehab. However, fans are still hopeful that they will get to witness an electrifying performance by the veteran music star during future live concerts of the Hollywood Vampires.

Also Read: Here's How Johnny Depp Spent $3 Million to Honor His Best Friend's Last Wishes

References:

https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/johnny-depps-friends-fear-partying-habits-are-getting-worse/

https://www.insider.com/johnny-depp-explains-drug-history-amber-heard-trial-testimony-2022-4

https://deadline.com/2022/05/johnny-depps-ex-uta-agent-reveals-actors-cash-strapped-woes-at-50-million-defamation-trial-1235028164/#:~:text=The%20former%20Pirates%20of%20the,matter%20how%20much%20he%20ingests.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/nov/02/johnny-depp-lifestyle-laid-bare-amber-heard

More from Inquisitr

When Kate Moss ‘Spent Years Crying’ After Her Intense Four Year Relationship With Johnny Depp Ended

Johnny Depp Expresses Gratitude Onstage to Fans at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop