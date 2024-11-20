John Oliver Shares the Matt Gaetz Joke His Lawyers Warned Him Against: “I Cannot…”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

John Oliver, famous for his sharp wit and no-holds-barred humor on Last Week Tonight, recently turned his attention to Matt Gaetz, the controversial Florida Republican. Gaetz’s nomination as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump became the focal point of Oliver’s scorching monologue. Oliver revealed that his lawyers had warned him against making one specific joke about Gaetz. He said, “Objectively the correct response to the idea that this guy could be attorney general: a man who my lawyers insist I cannot call ‘Jeffrey Epstein if he went to shittier beaches,’ so I am not going to do that,” as reported by HuffPost.

The audience erupted in laughter, but the gravity of the allegations against Gaetz was never lost. Oliver didn’t hold back in dissecting Gaetz’s history. Gaetz, who was under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old, had managed to avoid charges, with the investigation eventually being dropped. He was also under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee before resigning last week to accept the Attorney General nomination. These allegations, coupled with his controversial behavior, have made him a polarizing figure even among his Republican colleagues.

Oliver brought up a particularly damning anecdote from Gaetz’s high school years, claiming he was voted 'Most Likely to Not Be Allowed Within 500 Feet of Here.' Oliver also played clips of Republicans openly expressing their disbelief at Gaetz's nomination. Former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, called it “the worst nomination for a Cabinet position in American history.” Mike Lawler, a New York congressman, labeled Gaetz a 'clown and a charlatan,' while Geraldo Rivera admitted that hearing the news made him “throw up in [his] mouth,” as per The Daily Beast.

Brett Hartl of the Center for Biological Diversity also quipped, “Luckily all of our environmental laws are older than 18 years, so Rep. Gaetz shouldn’t have much interest in them.” Oliver praised this as ‘a solid hit,’ though he acknowledged the dark implications behind the joke. Meanwhile, Senators Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham remained evasive about their stance on his confirmation.

For Oliver, the Gaetz saga exemplified the chaos of Trump’s administration. He wrapped up with a chilling forecast, “Get used to it, because ‘the worst blank in American history’ is going to be this administration’s MO going forward. So, get ready for the worst Easter egg roll in American history. The Easter Bunny will be on fire, every egg will be filled with expired mayonnaise, and all the kids who don’t win will be immediately put into foster care.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)