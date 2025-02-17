John Mulaney had one of the best stage moments at SNL 50. The hosts took a subtle jab at his predecessors, specifically two of them. His joke became a viral topic on social media platforms as many flocked to find out whom he was referring to. It didn’t take long for people to find out that Mulaney, in fact, was talking about OJ Simpson and Robert Blake. Both of them were SNL hosts and faced murder charges.

During his SNL 50 monologue, Mulaney said, “Over the course of 50 years, 894 people have hosted Saturday Night Live, and it amazes me that only two of them have committed murder.” The room burst into laughter as the SNL host jumped onto another joke. He added, “We writers really appreciated that tribute, but I believe the heart and soul of this show is the celebrity hosts. Many of whom are in this room tonight. As I look around, I see some of the most difficult people I have ever met in my entire life.”

His monologue clip went viral online, especially the part where he cracked a joke about OJ Simpson and Robert Blake. Here are more details about their cases.

OJ Simpson’s Murder Charge

OJ Simpson hosted Saturday Night Live back on February 25, 1978. It was SNL Season 3 Episode 10. The former NFL player was accused of and tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. On June 12, 1994, both were stabbed to death outside Brown’s condominium in Los Angeles. Prosecutors argued that Simpson was acquitted of both murders. However, in the end, he was found liable for the deaths in a civil suit and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Robert Blake’s Murder Charge

While many fans were quick to find out that John Mulaney was referring to OJ Simpson in his joke, only a few got the Robert Blake bit. The actor hosted the SNL on November 13, 1982, for Season 8, Episode 5. In 2002, he was facing charges of his wife’s murder, which happened a year before. In 2005, after a lengthy trial, he was acquitted of the murder of Bonny Lee Bakley. However, like Simpson, he was found liable, and the civil court ordered him to pay $30 million to Bakley’s family in damages.

Meanwhile, John Mulaney had a blast on SNL 50 last night. He turned up on the red carpet, donning a formal suit. He posed with a bright smile, taking his time to look at each camera. During the monologue, he delivered some great jokes that earned praise from the audience. His remark on the SNL predecessors will remain iconic.