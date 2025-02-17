From Kim K & Pete Davidson to Ryan Reynolds & Scarlett Johansson—SNL 50 Brings Back Hollywood’s Biggest Exes Together!

SNL 50 was a star-studded assemble of some of Hollywood’s biggest exes! To celebrate the event, the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, A-list Hollywood stars walked the red carpet in New York on February 16. From Emma Stone to Sabrina Carpenter, the celebs came out to the SNL 50 celebration adorned in glitz and glamour. The star-studded evening also opened the door for many former high-profile couples’ reunions. From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Ryan Reynolds and ScarJo, check out all the ex-couples who walked the SNL 50 red carpet on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian came out donning a glitzy silver maxi bodycon while her ex, Pete Davidson, appeared in high spirits. Two years after their split, the former couple walked the same red carpet.

They met after Kardashian hosted SNL in 2021. They performed together for an Aladdin-style skit, where Kim and Pete shared a kiss. Shortly after, they embarked on a seven-month-long romance, sparking much curiosity and questions. It was also Kim’s first dating news since her split with Kanye West.

On Sunday, both walked on the red carpet solo. Currently, Kim is rumored to be dating a real estate investor, while Pete opened up about his current relationship status, “Over the last six months, I’m not dating.”

Nobody

The Media Outlets “ What 450 million dollar lawsuit , Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a date night at the SNL 50 Anniversary Special” #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/jW7JuWP9KN — Hyllda_Danyella (@hildadaniela) February 17, 2025

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlet Johansson

Ryan Reynolds and his current wife Blake Lively‘s SNL 50 attendance was quite a crucial moment, given their current feud with Justin Baldoni. It was also the first time the couple walked the red carpet together since the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the It End With Us director. However, Ryan’s attendance also garnered attention, given her ex-wife Scarlet Johansson‘s presence. Johansson came out with her spouse, Colin Colin Jost, whom she actually met because of SNL.

Ryan and ScarJo were married to each other from 2008 to 2011. On Sunday, both of them were accompanied by their current partners, and they did not have any red-carpet interaction.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

Another high-profile pop duo, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas, were spotted slaying on the red carpet. The former couple dated only for a year, between 2006 and 2007, but they were Disney Channel sweethearts, beloved by many.

On February 16, Miley stepped out with her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and her mother, Tis,h Cyrus, was also there. Meanwhile, Nick turned up solo, while his wife Priyanka Chopra, whom he got married to in 2018, wasn’t at the event.

We can’t keep a poker face…Natasha Lyonne arrived to #SNL50! pic.twitter.com/ifbjKUu4Zd — E! News (@enews) February 17, 2025

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen also showed up on the coveted red carpet, looking their best fashionable selves. Armisen was accompanied by his wife, Riki Lindhome, while Lyonne walked solo. However, the former couple didn’t interact or address each other.

While special attention was on these ex-high-profile couples, stars like Cher, Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, Amy Schumer, Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, and more walked the SNL 50 red carpet. Overall, the night of big laughs and big fashion was a great success!