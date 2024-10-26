John Mayer Once Gave a Weird Explanation for His Breakup with Jennifer Aniston: "I Can't Change..."

While the world has long forgotten the brief love story of Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, the reason for their split resurfaced in 2023 after the singer made a very weird comment. The former couple first met at an Oscars after-party in early 2008 and dated for almost a year. However, almost 14 years after their breakup, Mayer's new comment about Aniston's age grabbed eyeballs once again.

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter in the Sunset Tower Hotel on February 22, 2009, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Charbonneau)

The now-46-year-old announced to the world that he had split with Aniston in 2009 and gave a rather unexpected reason for the breakup. In an interview with Playboy Magazine, he seemed to blame it all on the Friends alum's age, given that Aniston was eight years his senior, as per Marie Claire.

"I'll always be sorry that it didn't last. In some ways, I wish I could be with her. But I can't change the fact that I need to be 32. If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent, I'll eat my f-cking shoe," Mayer said while pondering over the age difference. "One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn't it, but that was a big difference," he quipped. Furthermore, he said, "The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she's still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as [a] courting distraction."

Although their relationship didn't last long, the romance still haunted Aniston for a while, as a source told Life & Style, "Jen's affair with John Mayer was completely different than all of her past relationships, which were pretty much all with actors of varying levels of fame." She even wanted to reconcile with him: "That meant that even with Brad Pitt, there was an aspect of competition in play between the two of them. That kind of thing was never the case with Mayer – when he and Jen had their thing, he was focused on making her happy, and meeting her needs."

The reconciliation didn't happen, of course, but Aniston addressed his insensitive remarks about her age and their breakup in a separate interview with Vogue. Unlike him, she refused to badmouth aspects of his existence he couldn't control and displayed that she is, indeed, a class apart. "And it [his comments] doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy," she praised.

The actress also clarified, "We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another," before concluding, "And that's where it is." Aside from Aniston, Mayer dated other notable female celebrities like Jessica Simpson in 2006, Cameron Diaz in 2007, Katy Perry in 2012, and Taylor Swift in 2015.

