John Lennon’s Haunting Last Words Revealed 45 Years After His Murder

John Lennon, the legend of the Beatles, died at the age of 40 after a man who simply wanted to be famous brutally shot him. The unexpected event not only sent shockwaves through the music world back in 1980, but also changed what could have been the future of the English rock band. More than two decades later, his killer, Mark David Chapman, has revealed what Lennon’s last words were.

Chapman killed the music legend back in 1980, shooting him five times with a .38 Special revolver. According to EBSCO, on the night of December 8 of that year, the killer waited outside Lennon’s apartment. When Lennon was returning home with his wife, Yoko Ono, Chapman brutally shot them. Upon arriving at the hospital, the Beatles legend was pronounced dead.

The killer was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He was just denied his 14th attempt to get parole. As it seems, perhaps there is no real chance for him to be a free man again. Earlier this year, Chapman once again apologized for shooting Lennon. His revelation about the singer’s last words came at the same time, as he explained why he took his life at all.