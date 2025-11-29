John Lennon’s Haunting Last Words Revealed 45 Years After His Murder

John Lennon’s final day began with kindness to a stranger who had already decided he wouldn’t let him live.
On December 8, 1980, John Lennon stepped outside The Dakota in New York, unaware that a man who had followed him across the country was waiting on the sidewalk.
Mark David… pic.twitter.com/07vthXNZCY
— BrightMind History (@Brightmind24_7) November 19, 2025
From NY POSTcast: Deranged killer Mark David Chapman gunned down John Lennon over a pathetic desire to “be a somebody,” he recently told a parole board, ahead of the shocking crime’s 45th anniversary. Subscribe here: https://t.co/ITnbbpmPkL pic.twitter.com/FLu6nXNCt3
— New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2025