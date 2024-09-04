Joe Scarborough Argues Trump’s Only Path to Victory Is Making Americans ‘Hate Kamala Harris'

In a recent episode of Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough delivered a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump’s campaign strategy. He argued that Trump's only chance of winning the upcoming election is to turn Americans against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to Scarborough, Trump’s campaign is acutely aware of the former president’s likability problem and has shifted its focus to tarnishing Harris’ image in the eyes of voters. He began by highlighting the stark contrast in public opinion between Trump and Harris.

As per Mediaite, he noted, “And I think the most striking thing...that when you’re looking at people [sic] are trying to sort through this race and what direction it is going. You just look at the favorable/unfavorable. Donald Trump is way up, upside down by close to 20 points, in the 30s for likability. And then you have Kamala Harris actually upside, I think it’s like 46/43. That is a huge gap.” According to Scarborough, “The truth is, the Trump campaign knows that they can’t make people like the former president, so now their only goal is to make people hate Harris. They’re scared. They know that if they can’t get Americans to hate Harris, she will win.”

With Trump struggling to gain traction on key issues like abortion and immigration, his campaign has resorted to what Scarborough describes as ‘outrageous’ and ‘disconnected’ attacks on Harris. He remarked, “They’re so disconnected from the truth. Trump moving all over the place on issues from abortion to immigration, now saying we need more immigrants in the United States. All of this stuff, the crazy stuff at Arlington...they’re just...absolutely desperate. And the campaign has said internally they know they can never bring — they can’t make people like Donald Trump. So their goal is to make people hate Kamala Harris. And that’s where we are.”

As per the reports of MSNBC, he suggested that this flip-flopping is indicative of a campaign grasping at straws, attempting to appeal to a broader base as it becomes clear that Trump’s core supporters may not be enough to secure a victory. He didn’t mince words when discussing the implications of this strategy. He warned that the Trump campaign’s focus on Harris could instead deepen divisions within the electorate.

He exclaimed, “A new poll shows Harris has a slight lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters, 52% to 46%. Harris also bests the former president on likability— 46% of those polled have a favorable impression of the vice president, while only 33% see Trump favorably.” He argued that this approach might backfire, as it risks alienating voters who see through the negativity and perceive the attacks as baseless or unfair.